Vitro Biopharma Names World Renown Physician Entrepreneur as its CEO & Retains its Present CEO as CSO.

Golden, Colorado-December 10th, 2020-Vitro Diagnostics, Inc., dba Vitro Biopharma announced the appointment by its Board of Directors of Jack Zamora, MD as its new Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") and the retention of Dr. James Musick, the current CEO as Chief Science Officer ("CSO").
Golden, Colorado-December 10th, 2020-Vitro Diagnostics, Inc., dba Vitro Biopharma announced the appointment by its Board of Directors of Jack Zamora, MD as its new Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) and the retention of Dr. James Musick, the current CEO as Chief Science Officer (“CSO”). Dr. Zamora adds a new dimension to Vitro Biopharma’s senior management team. Dr Zamora, an experienced and successful oculoplastic surgeon, initiated the cosmetic commercialization of Bovie (a medical device manufacturing company) by the creation of J-Plazty—an innovative use of Bovie’s J-Plasma cold helium plasma energy technology. This innovative procedure is now performed in 53 countries with an estimated market size of $ 1.4B for APYX Medical (formerly Bovie Medical).
Dr. Zamora has been a national trainer for Apyx Medical, Agnes, Aesthetic Management Partners, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International and Cynosure. He continues to work with the medical device industry by delivering some of the most advanced protocols for aesthetic treatments with these and other aesthetic device companies. While working with Vitro Biopharma, he pioneered InfiniVive-MD™ cosmetic serums based on Vitro Biopharma’s AlloRx Stem Cell® technology (InfiniViveMD.com)—this line of cosmetic stem cell derived serums are industry leaders in purity and quality.
He has been featured on The Doctors TV show, The Denver Post, New Beauty Magazine, Cosmetic Surgery Times, the Black News Channel, and Univision. He presents at national stem cell meetings concerning advanced energy platforms and stem cell-based technology in cosmetic applications.
Most importantly, Dr. Zamora as Chief Medical Officer initiated the concept of umbilical cord AlloRx Stem Cells® as a treatment for COVID-19. He is leading our FDA EUA (“Emergency Use Authorization’) Covid-19 program. This has led to Vitro Biopharma’s current FDA Covid-19 IND (“Investigational New Drug’) application of AlloRx therapy as the first of Vitro Biopharma’s stages into biotherapeutics in the U.S. Dr. Zamora will be expanding our US based FDA clinical trials into regenerative medical therapies utilizing our AlloRx Stem Cells ® FDA IND for safety into Phase II trials for Osteo Arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson Disease, Alzheimer’s Disease, Autism Disorder amongst others.
Dr. James Musick, outgoing CEO of Vitro Biopharma said, “Dr. Zamora complements and extends our management team through his significant business development expertise, global contacts, media presence, invited presentations to stem cell symposia, appearance on the Doctors, and knowledge and passion to advance regenerative medicine through stem cell-based therapies. Dr. Zamora is well-suited to present our value proposition through his passion to fulfill the mission of the Company for “Science for Life”. I look forward to providing continued scientific support to Vitro Biopharma’s development through vigorous product development, regulatory compliance and coordinated expansion of product markets both internationally and domestically.”
Jack Zamora MD, Vitro Biopharma’s new CEO said, ”It is an honor and a privilege to have the opportunity to be on the leading edge of the next generation of medicine with a natural cell based approach to regenerative medicine. AlloRx Stem Cells® have the potential to change medicine and health care as we know it”.
John Evans CFO said,” Dr. Zamora’s commitment to the company comes with a new 5 year contract which includes 5 Million Options over the 5 years at $0.50 cents per share. His compensation package is tied to a combination of the company’s operating performance calculated quarterly. Dr. Zamora has taken a strong equity position in the company with an investment subscription of $2,000,000 of the company’s Series A Convertible Preferred Stock raise. The Preferred is convertible at $0.25 cents per share and comes with a half 3 year warrant at $0.50 cents per share and a half five year warrant at $1.0 per share. This closes out the company’s Series A fund raising activities at $3,000,000.”
The board of directors is being expanded to a 5 person board for which Dr. James Musick C.S.O. will have a board selection and Dr. Jack Zamora C.E.O. will have a board selection. John Evans CFO will also be on the board as Chairman of the Board. The board will be forming an audit and compensation committee in accordance with PCAOB standards in preparation for its form10 public filing expected in January of 2021.
ABOUT VITRO BIOPHARMA
Out of years of research, we developed our patent-pending and proprietary line of umbilical cord derived stem cells AlloRx Stem Cells® now being used in offshore regenerative medicine clinical trials. Our stem cells are used in regenerative medicine clinical trials with our partner in the Cayman Islands www.DVCStem.com. We have a recently approved clinical trial using our AlloRx Stem Cells® to treat musculoskeletal conditions at The Medical Pavilion of the Bahamas www.tmp-bahamas.com in Nassau. Our nutraceutical stem cell activation product, Stemulife™ complements AlloRx Stem Cells® as an adjuvant therapy to optimize therapeutic outcomes.
Vitro Biopharma has a proprietary and scalable manufacturing platform to provide stem cell therapies to critically ill Coronavirus patients and other conditions including multiple sclerosis, Osteo Arthritis, Crohn’s disease, and numerous medical conditions that are under-treated by the current standard of care. Our cGMP manufacturing is CLIA, ISO9001, ISO13485 certified and we are FDA registered.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements herein regarding financial performance have not yet been reported to the SEC nor reviewed by the Company’s auditors. Certain statements contained herein and subsequent statements made by and on behalf of the Company, whether oral or written may contain “forward-looking statements”. Such forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects” and “hopes” and include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s plan of business operations, product research and development activities, potential contractual arrangements, receipt of working capital, anticipated revenues, and related expenditures. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, among others, acceptability of the Company’s products in the market place, general economic conditions, receipt of additional working capital, the overall state of the biotechnology industry and other factors set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Most of these factors are outside the control of the Company. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable securities statutes or regulations, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
