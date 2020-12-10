Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. 

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts on behalf of those who acquired Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (“Minerva” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NERV) securities during the period from May 15, 2017 through November 30, 2020 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until February 8, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On December 1, 2020, Minerva announced the results of its meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration concerning Minerva’s attempt to submit a New Drug Application for roluperidone, to treat negative symptoms in schizophrenia. The FDA advised that an NDA submission based on Minerva's current data from two studies “would be highly unlikely to be filed” and that doing so would present “substantial review issues due to the lack of two adequate and well-controlled trials to support efficacy claims.” On this news, Minerva’s stock price fell $1.00 per share, or approximately 26%, to close at $2.89 per share on December 1, 2020.

This most recent development follows Minerva’s May 29, 2020 announcement of the results of its Phase III clinical trial for the use of roluperidone to treat negative symptoms in schizophrenia. The Phase III study failed to show statistically significant differences from placebo on both the primary and key secondary endpoints. On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $9.76 per share, or approximately 72.5%, to close at $3.71 per share on May 29, 2020.

If you acquired Minerva securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP
Thomas W. Elrod, Esq., (212) 371-6600
investigations@kmllp.com
www.kmllp.com

 


Primary Logo

