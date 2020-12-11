GOLDI Mobility Launches Four Models of Its Zero Emission Buses Under the GOLDiON Brand

Enhanced Range, Extended Warranty GOLDiON E9, GOLDiON E12, GOLDiON H12 and GOLDiON H18 now commercially available.

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY, December 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GOLDI Mobility Kft (GOLDI) is pleased to introduce four models of its zero emission buses to the EU market. Under the brand name GOLDiON, GOLDI is now offering the following models of its zero-emission buses, namely:

1) GOLDiON H12: 12 m fuel cell electric bus (FCEB)

2) GOLDiON H18: 18 m fuel cell electric bus (FCEB)

3) GOLDiON E12: 12 m battery electric bus (BEB)

4) GOLDiON E9: 8.5 m battery electric bus (BEB)



Last October, Hungarian Ministry for Innovation and Technology announced that from 2022, the government will only support the procurement and further development of electric buses, and as part of the national bus strategy, in the next ten years they will spend HUF 36 billion on the procurement of mostly electric buses. The Hungarian Government has also initiated a Green Bus Programme targeted to all Hungarian cities with more than 25,000 inhabitants. These municipalities will only be permitted to purchase electric buses as the country aims to replace 50% of conventional buses in its largest cities by low carbon ones within the next ten years.

In view of this greater push by the Hungarian government to replace half of the fossil-fuel-powered buses in the country’s largest cities with electric ones within the next ten years, GOLDI has been laser focused on extending its zero-emission bus (ZEB) development program. GOLDI has previously initiated the first of its kind in Hungary- the 18m fuel cell electric bus development program in August 2019 under the project GOLDiON. Earlier this year, GOLDI’s technical support partner, Hy-Hybrid Energy completed the market survey for both the battery electric buses (BEBs) and fuel cell electric buses (FCEBs). This study executed a complete techno-economic analysis of the ZEBs from 14 different suppliers across the world. Besides various other parameters, the key specification parameters under consideration were price, range, warranty, and homologation. After reviewing the specifications from various major ZEB suppliers, the team came-up with their own version of four different models of ZEBs, with most competitive specifications as specified below:

ZEB Type===>Range===> Warranty*===>EU WVTA Homologation

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

8.5 m BEB (E9)===>300 km===>4 years/250,000 km===>Yes

12 m BEB (E12)===>310 km===>4 years/250,000 km===>Yes

12 m FCEB (H12)===>500 km===>4 years/250,000 km===>Yes

18 m FCEB (H18)===>300 km===>4 years/250,000 km===>Yes

*The warranty quoted is standard, extended warranty is also available as an add-on option.

All the four GOLDiON bus models are now commercially available and interested parties are welcome to contact GOLDI Mobility for any further enquiries. To better serve the future demand, GOLDI is also offering a pre-order opportunity for GOLDiON E9, E12, H12 and H18 models. In parallel, GOLDI is considering a complete value chain for the rollout of their ZEBs, including charging and refuelling infrastructures, hence in discussions with various potential supply chain partners.

Ferenc Kovacs, CEO, GOLDI Mobility says: “We believe all our bus models are quite competitive in terms of price and warranty, while offering excellent range- very hard to find elsewhere.”

Hy-Hybrid Energy, the UK based fuel cell services provider has been overseeing the entire project. Dr. Naveed Akhtar, CEO, Hy-Hybrid Energy brings nearly two decades of experience in hydrogen and fuel cells. Dr. Akhtar says: "We are proud to bring Hungary at the forefront to keep its long-standing automotive competence, while further adding a zero-emission title in its bus manufacturing sector."



About GOLDI MOBILITY Kft :

GOLDI provides manufacturing and repair services for public transportation (trams and buses) since 1981. As an ambitious Hungarian manufacturer, GOLDI plans for local assembly of fuel cell electric drivetrains for buses, including fuel cells, batteries, supercapacitors, electric motors, DC-DC converters and control systems.

Visit www.goldi.co or contact Ferenc Kovacs, info@goldimodi.com



About Hy-Hybrid Energy Limited:

Working with the leading players in the hydrogen and fuel cell sector, Hy-Hybrid Energy provides services in clean energy technologies. Based in Scotland, UK, the team are specialists in all major fuel cell types, renewable energy systems, hydrogen storage and production, and support both low and high temperature fuel cell technology. Earlier this year, the Company organized the world's first international hydrogen aviation conference (IHAC 2020). The conference attracted high-level international speakers as well as a global audience discussing the role of hydrogen in aviation.

Visit: www.hy-hybrid.com or contact Hy-Hybrid Energy, info@hy-hybrid.com

