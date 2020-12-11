Blue Raven Solar is a Top Workplace in Utah
The Salt Lake Tribune named Blue Raven Solar a 2020 Top Workplace in a virtual event on December 9, 2020SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Raven Solar was awarded a spot on the Salt Lake Tribune’s 2020 Utah Top Workplaces list in the midsize companies’ category. Every year, the Salt Lake Tribune honors small, medium, and large companies along with its partner, Energage, who specializes in employee engagement and workplace improvement research.
The companies on the Top Workplaces list offer more than just competitive salaries and quality benefits, although those are important. These businesses invest in their employees and provide resources so they can thrive in their positions.
“We have worked hard in 2020 to take care of each other and are honored to receive the Top Workplace award,” said Ben Peterson, CEO of Blue Raven Solar. “Numerous challenges resulting from COVID-19 have given us plenty of opportunities to demonstrate that taking care of employees is the best way to take care of our customers.”
More than a hundred organizations were nominated for the Utah Top Workplaces award in 2020. After companies are nominated for the Top Workplaces award, the Salt Lake Tribune works with Energage to send out a 24-question employee engagement survey. The award is based solely on the employee feedback received from this five-minute survey.
“In times of great change, it is more important than ever to maintain a connection among employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward based on real-time insights into what works best for your organization.”
Blue Raven Solar provides homeowners across America with a simple and affordable way to get the best solar technology while saving on their utilities. In six years, the company has gone from three to over 1,300 team members nationwide and become a top solar company in the U.S. In 2020, Blue Raven Solar has been recognized in the Inc. 5000 list, Utah Business’s Fast 50 list, and Glassdoor’s Highest-Rated Companies to Work for During COVID-19, among other awards.
About Blue Raven Solar
Blue Raven Solar was founded in 2014 and has expanded to a national top selling solar brand. The company’s mission is “to make homeowners’ lives better by reducing their energy bills, increasing reliance on clean and abundant renewable energy and providing a world-class customer experience through a reliable sales process and a speedy, high-quality installation.” Blue Raven Solar believes all homeowners should have equal opportunity to invest in simple, reliable, affordable, high-quality solar power. Visit Blue Raven Solar at www.blueravensolar.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
