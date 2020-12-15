Elixicure All Natural Pain Relief Launches Streamlined New Packaging
Elixicure All Natural Pain Relief
Elixicure, industry leader for natural pain relief sports cream launches updated packaging for its all natural plant-based products.
We believe in honoring our connection to nature. Our vision is to improve the quality of peoples’ lives by creating high-quality effective plant-based products.”SANTA ANA, CA, USA, December 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elixicure launches updated packaging for its all natural plant-based products. The industry leader for natural pain relief sports cream now offers the same trusted formula in new packaging across its growing product line.
— Eyal Kotler, CEO
Packaging design improvements will help consumers easily identify and differentiate Elixicure’s various products by clearly and concisely presenting the most important information. The extra pop of color makes it even easier to differentiate between the products when compared side-by-side.
Silhouette images on the various products show the types of pain relief that can be experienced when using Elixicure. Products target aches, arthritis pain, bruises, cramps, muscle soreness, sprains, and strains, among others.
Not only were the improvements to the packaging design for aesthetics, they also support a more user-friendly POS system, since the type of applicator is now printed on the top of the box. This allows the seller to save time and keep a more efficient inventory.
About Honest Globe Inc & Elixicure:
Elixicure is manufactured by Honest Globe Inc., developers of Over-The-Counter (OTC), luxury cosmetic, health and beauty products. The company's products are made with naturally derived ingredients, using certified industry-standard Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs).
Elixicure and Honest Globe comply with the most rigid standards set by the FDA, which established GMPs for the Food, Beverage, Drug, Cosmetic, Medical Device and Supplement industries. GMP Guidelines outline and identify minimum operating and testing requirements and standards that manufacturers must meet to ensure products are consistent in quality from batch to batch and safe for human use.
For more information visit Elixicure.com or HonestGlobe.com
