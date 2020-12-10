Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 997 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,143 in the last 365 days.

Safety Lighting to be Installed at Area Highway Intersections

ATLANTA – Eight highway intersections in Northeast Texas will have new safety lighting systems added during the coming year, according to plans approved in December 2020 by TxDOT.

“Nighttime lighting systems at the intersections that will have energy efficient LED lighting and will better illuminate the roadways,” said Rebecca Wells, director of Transportation Operations for TxDOT in Atlanta. “The LED lights are brighter and more cost efficient than our old lighting systems.”

Highway Intelligent Traffic Solutions, Inc. of Cedar Hill, TX, was awarded the contract for these safety lighting projects with a bid of $1.1 million.

"Work on the projects should begin in March and take about a year to complete," Wells said.

Intersections scheduled for lighting additions are:

  • In Cass County: SH 77 at FM 3129.
  • In Harrison County: SH 43 at FM 2625.
  • In Marion County: FM 248 at FM 2683.
  • In Morris County: I-30 at US 259.
  • In Titus County: I-30 at FM 1993 and I-30 at County Road 2500.
  • In Upshur County: FM 726 at FM 1845 and FM 726 at FM 1650.

You just read:

Safety Lighting to be Installed at Area Highway Intersections

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.