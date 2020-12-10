Safety Lighting to be Installed at Area Highway Intersections

ATLANTA – Eight highway intersections in Northeast Texas will have new safety lighting systems added during the coming year, according to plans approved in December 2020 by TxDOT.

“Nighttime lighting systems at the intersections that will have energy efficient LED lighting and will better illuminate the roadways,” said Rebecca Wells, director of Transportation Operations for TxDOT in Atlanta. “The LED lights are brighter and more cost efficient than our old lighting systems.”

Highway Intelligent Traffic Solutions, Inc. of Cedar Hill, TX, was awarded the contract for these safety lighting projects with a bid of $1.1 million.

"Work on the projects should begin in March and take about a year to complete," Wells said.

Intersections scheduled for lighting additions are: