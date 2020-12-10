Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 996 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,141 in the last 365 days.

2018 School Health Profiles | Nebraska Department of Education

Since 1996, the School Health Profiles survey has been conducted biennially (during the even-numbered years) by state, territorial, and local education and health agencies with technical assistance from the CDC.  Using two different surveys,  principals and lead health educators  are asked about health education, physical education, asthma management, school policies related to HIV/AIDS, tobacco use prevention, intentional injuries and violence, food services, and family and community involvement in school health programs.  Nebraska has participated in the Profiles survey each year it has been offered and all data has been weighted.

 

2018 School Health Profiles Results

2018NE Chronic Performance Measures

2018NE DASH Performance Measures

2018NE Principal and Teacher Combined Codebook

2018NE Principal and Teacher Combined Sample Description

2018NE Principal Charts

2018NE Principal Codebook

2018NE Principal Sample Description

2018NE Principal Tables

2018NE Survey Summary

2018NE Teacher Charts

2018NE Teacher Codebook

2018NE Teacher Sample Description

2018NE Teacher Tables

2018NE Trend Report

 

For more information, please contact: Chris Junker at chris.junker@nebraska.gov, 402-463-5611 or visit https://www.cdc.gov/healthyyouth/data/profiles/results.htm

You just read:

2018 School Health Profiles | Nebraska Department of Education

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.