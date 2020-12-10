2018 School Health Profiles | Nebraska Department of Education
Since 1996, the School Health Profiles survey has been conducted biennially (during the even-numbered years) by state, territorial, and local education and health agencies with technical assistance from the CDC. Using two different surveys, principals and lead health educators are asked about health education, physical education, asthma management, school policies related to HIV/AIDS, tobacco use prevention, intentional injuries and violence, food services, and family and community involvement in school health programs. Nebraska has participated in the Profiles survey each year it has been offered and all data has been weighted.
For more information, please contact: Chris Junker at chris.junker@nebraska.gov, 402-463-5611 or visit https://www.cdc.gov/healthyyouth/data/profiles/results.htm