Alloy PT Franchise Partners with the American Council Of Exercise To Build its Global Fitness Franchise Brand
Alloy teams up with ACE professional fitness certifications and on-going education as part of the training foundation for Alloy's fitness personnel.
ACE education is best in class. The content and instruction that ACE provides perfectly align with delivering the quality of fitness services expected by Alloy's customer base.”ROSWELL, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlanta-based Alloy Personal Training Franchise has teamed up with the American Council on Exercise (ACE), the leading nonprofit exercise professional and health coach certification organization, to utilize ACE professional fitness certifications and on-going education as part of the training foundation for its fitness personnel working in the Alloy Personal Training Franchise system.
— Rick Mayo
ACE's goal is to elevate fitness professionals' careers and help people worldwide make movement their mission. ACE advocates for achieving health through physical activity and other lifestyle changes by providing accessible NCCA-accredited certifications and scientifically rooted education to fitness professionals and health enthusiasts to impact preventable, inactivity-related lifestyle diseases by 2035 significantly.
The ACE Personal Trainer Certification Program is accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA), considered to be the gold standard for certification accreditation in fitness and health.
According to Rick Mayo, founder, and CEO of Alloy PT Franchise, Alloy chose to partner with ACE because "the education and certifications offered by ACE are best in class for personal training and health coaching education. The content and instruction that ACE provides perfectly align with delivering the quality of fitness services expected by Alloy's customer base."
As a coaching and personal training brand, Alloy's trainers' skills are paramount to success. The higher the skill level that results from outstanding education, the better equipped Alloy coaches will be to deliver a better customer experience.
Alloy offers a superior customer experience and better quality coaching by investing in continuing education and certification, leading to improved retention and greater lifetime value for their clients. "At the end of the day, Alloy is running a business that delivers personalized and high-quality client support, and therefore the performance of our trainers has a significant impact on the business. We rely on ACE to help us accomplish the goal of being a trusted source for health and fitness services, says Mayo".
"Quality education is the foundation for our Alloy professionals to deliver science-based and proven service, says Matt Helland, Director of Education at Alloy PT Franchise. "Each certification and on-going learning resources are additional tools for Alloy coaches' toolbox. Continual learning and ascension is a fantastic way to keep coaches motivated and to continue to deliver trustworthy guidance to Alloy's clients," says Helland.
About Alloy Personal Training Franchise
Alloy's fitness program was created in 1992 around a very straightforward philosophy: people who get personalized coaching get better results. The Alloy systems, platforms, and know-how have already been used to serve millions of members in thousands of fitness facilities worldwide and was recently awarded the AFS Fitness Business of the Year.
Alloy's established, effective fitness platform and business management solutions have delivered real results throughout the world. Alloy Personal Training Franchise gives franchisees the chance to impact their community and their future with a branded, brick-and-mortar Alloy Personal Training franchise location.
About ACE
The American Council on Exercise is a nonprofit organization with global reach that works to improve physical-activity levels by certifying exercise professionals and health coaches, publishing original research, convening experts on physical activity health, working directly with community groups, and advocating for policies to get people from all walks of life moving. The 90,000 exercise professionals and health coaches certified by ACE are among the most respected in the world of fitness, helping people embrace physical activity and adopt healthier lifestyles. For more information, call 800-825-3636 or visit www.ACEfitness.org.
