Positive COVID-19 Test at McArthur River

December 10, 2020

An individual at McArthur River has tested positive for COVID-19. This person has been in isolation since December 8. The result is being sent for confirmation to the provincial lab and will be classified as a presumptive positive until we have confirmation.

Cameco is working closely with the Northern Population Health Unit and under their direction, one close contact has been identified.

Safety is our top priority. This is the first positive test at McArthur River. The northern Saskatchewan mine site continues to safely operate in a state of care and maintenance.

We will provide further updates when it’s available.

For more information please contact:

Jeff Hryhoriw 306-385-5221 jeff_hryhoriw@cameco.com

