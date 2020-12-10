Responding to surging interest, Colorado launches Backcountry Winter Safety Awareness campaign

December 10, 2020 | Press Releases

DENVER – Dec. 7, 2020 – With growing signs that unprecedented numbers of recreationists will be heading into the Colorado backcountry this winter, Gov. Jared Polis today proclaimed “Colorado Backcountry Winter Safety Awareness Week,” kicking off a winterlong effort to reduce risk and injury in Colorado’s wild spaces.

Running Dec. 7 – 13, the awareness week launches a four-month campaign to encourage backcountry recreationists to take a new Colorado Backcountry Winter Safety Pledge. The three-part pledge encourages people to Know Before You Go, Recreate Responsibly and Care for Colorado.

The initiative was developed as a collaboration among three state agencies — the Colorado Tourism Office (CTO), the Colorado Office of Outdoor Recreation Industry (OREC) and Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) — to reduce pressures on natural resources, Colorado Search and Rescue and rural public health systems already stressed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The effort also has been joined by federal land managers, including the USDA Forest Service, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, Colorado Avalanche Information Center and Colorado Search and Rescue Association, as well as a wide range of outdoor recreation organizations and industry members.

“All of us were seeing signs of a surge of interest in winter outdoor experiences, whether backcountry skiing, snowmobiling, snowshoeing or fat biking,” said CTO Director Cathy Ritter. “With so many people trying outdoor experiences for the first time these days, we saw an important opportunity to help backcountry newcomers get on the right path to stay safe and reduce their impacts.”

The CTO today is launching a campaign running through March encouraging backcountry enthusiasts to take the pledge and send donations to the all-volunteer Colorado Search and Rescue Association. Unlike past tourism campaigns aimed at inspiring travel, the CTO’s latest effort uses a 30-second video, digital advertising and social media to encourage people to keep themselves and others safe.

The tourism campaign guides both Colorado residents and people actively booking trips to Colorado to a new winter backcountry safety microsite on Colorado.com filled with resources, including a listing of both online and in-person safety classes as well as a directory of guides and outfitters for virtually any backcountry pursuit.

“Over the last decade, we have seen an increase in consumer demand for off-grid winter recreation, and that demand continues to grow as we navigate the COVID pandemic,” said OREC Director Nathan Fey, whose office worked with outdoor recreation groups to compile the new education and guide services directories, and craft the Pledge. “Our goal is to encourage people to take the Colorado Winter Backcountry Safety Pledge so they head into the backcountry educated about the risks and with safety in mind.”

All agency partners are promoting key messages each day of the new awareness week, as follows:

Day 1 – (Dec. 7) Choose Your Destination Wisely

Day 2 – (Dec. 8) Avoid Activities Beyond Your Skill Level

Day 3 – (Dec. 9) Trash the Trash

Day 4 – (Dec. 10) Check Avalanche Forecasts and Danger Ratings

Day 5 – (Dec. 11) Bring Proper Safety Equipment

Day 6 – (Dec. 12) Keep Wildlife Wild

Day 7 – (Dec. 13) Take the Colorado Backcountry Winter Safety Pledge

“Everyone is invited to join us in sharing these messages,” said CPW Assistant Director of Information and Education Lauren Truitt. “Colorado is home to 22 million acres of public lands, which provide endless opportunities for winter outdoor recreation at every skill level. Regardless if you enjoy relaxed activities like snowshoeing and ice fishing or more advanced activities like snowmobiling and skiing, we encourage everyone to recreate safely. Making a conscious effort to minimize your impact on trails and in campgrounds helps conserve wildlife and the wild spaces that make Colorado so special.”

“While winter backcountry presents unique challenges, it’s important to #KnowBeforeYouGo #RecreateResponsibly #CareForColorado every day of the year,” Truitt said. “As our state offers unparalleled outdoor experiences all year long, our need to care for our lands, waters and wildlife must remain a part of all outdoor activities to ensure we can share this outdoor lifestyle with generations to come.”

