Senate Democrats Unveil 2021 Committee Assignments

CENTER WOMEN AND LEADERS OF COLOR

DENVER – Today, Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg, D-Boulder, released the committee assignments for the 2021 legislative session – appointing five new Chairs and five new Vice Chairs to the ten Senate committees of reference.

“The Senate remains committed to fighting for all Coloradans, and to do that we must come together and ensure that every single voice is heard – from the Western Slope to the Front Range,” said Majority Leader Steve Fenberg, D-Boulder. “I am confident that our committee assignments will truly represent our residents’ interests and values, as we seek to amplify the voices of those who have been historically left out of the conversation. If we truly want to make lasting change, then we must choose leaders that reflect the make-up of our communities – centering women and people of color – as we work towards a more just and equitable future.”

Sen. Chris Hansen, D-Denver will serve as the Chair of the Appropriations Committee and Sen. Dominick Moreno, D-Denver will remain Vice Chair. Sen. Robert Rodriquez, D-Denver will now Chair Business, Labor & Technology and Sen. Jessie Danielson will continue as Vice Chair of the Committee. Sen. Rachel Zenzinger, D-Arvada will Chair Education and Sen. Tammy Story will remain Vice Chair. Sen. Brittany Pettersen, D-Lakewood will Chair the Finance Committee and Sen. Jeff Bridges, D-Greenwood Village will become the Vice Chair. Sen. Julie Gonzales, D-Denver will Chair State, Veterans & Military Affairs and Senator-elect James Coleman, D-Denver will serve as Vice Chair. Sen. Pete Lee, D-Colorado Springs will continue serving as Chair of the Judiciary Committee and Senator Julie Gonzales will continue as Vice Chair.

Sen. Kerry Donovan, D-Vail will maintain her position as Chair of the Agriculture & Natural Resources Committee and Sen. Jessie Danielson, D-Wheat Ridge will continue her role as Vice Chair of the Committee. Sen. Rhonda Fields, D-Aurora will also continue as Chair of the Health and Human Services Committee and Sen. Joann Ginal, D-Fort Collins will assume the role of Vice Chair for the Committee. Sen. Faith Winter, D-Westminster will again Chair the Transportation and Energy Committee and Sen. Brittany Pettersen, D-Lakewood will now serve as Vice Chair the Committee. Sen. Joann Ginal will also serve as Chair of Local Government while Sen. Tammy Story, D-Evergreen will now become Vice Chair.

The remaining Democratic membership of Senate Committees are listed below:

Agriculture and Natural Resources Senator Kerry Donovan – Chair Senator Jessie Danielson – Vice Chair Senator Rhonda Fields

Health and Human Services Senator Rhonda Fields – Chair Senator Joann Ginal – Vice Chair Senator-elect Sonya Jaquez-Lewis Senator-elect Janet Buckner

Committee on Appropriations Senator Chris Hansen – Chair Senator Dominick Moreno – Vice Chair Senator-elect James Coleman Senator Julie Gonzales

Judiciary Senator Pete Lee – Chair Senator Julie Gonzales – Vice Chair Senator Robert Rodriguez

Business, Labor and Technology Senator Robert Rodriguez – Chair Senator Jessie Danielson – Vice Chair Senator-elect Chris Kolker Senator-elect James Coleman

Local Government Senator Joann Ginal – Chair Senator Tammy Story – Vice Chair Senator-elect Chris Kolker

Education Senator Rachel Zenzinger – Chair Senator Tammy Story – Vice Chair Senator-elect Janet Buckner Senator Jeff Bridges

State, Veterans and Military Affairs Senator Julie Gonzales - Chair Senator-elect James Coleman – Vice Chair Senator-elect Sonya Jaquez-Lewis

Finance Senator Brittany Pettersen – Chair Senator Jeff Bridges – Vice Chair Senator Pete Lee Senator Faith Winter

Transportation and Energy Senator Faith Winter - Chair Senator Brittany Pettersen – Vice Chair Senator Kerry Donovan Senator Rachel Zenzinger