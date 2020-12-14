We Insure Inc. Continues Rapid National Expansion, Adds New Office in Kissimmee, Florida
I joined the We Insure family because I wanted to offer the most coverage options at the best possible rates”JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, December 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Insure Inc., an independent insurance company commanding national attention for its customer-centric and franchisee-friendly business model, added a new agency in Kissimmee, Florida.
— Dazi Lenoir
Dazi Lenoir, Esq is the president and owner of The Lenoir Insurance Agency, which specializes in providing product solutions for personal and business insurance needs with individualized service. Lenoir was a founding and managing partner of Lyons & Lenoir, a boutique law firm that specializes in personal injury, car accidents and wrongful death litigation.
She is active in her community as president of the Kissimmee LEADS Group of the African American Chamber of Commerce of Central Florida, a chamber ambassador for the St. Cloud Chamber of Commerce and vice-chair of the National Alumni Board of Directors for the Florida State University Alumni Association.
“I joined the We Insure family because I wanted to offer the most coverage options at the best possible rates,” says Lenoir. “By offering a variety of insurance providers to my clients, I know I’ll be able to provide the best possible service.”
“Our relationships with the top-rated insurance companies give our customers the power to choose and confidence that they’re properly insured at premiums that work for them, says We Insure Chief Development Officer Chris Pflueger. “The power of choice is undeniably one of our biggest competitive advantages over captive agencies.”
We Insure is experiencing high demand from entrepreneurs for its innovative franchise insurance offering. The Florida-based company was created by a former captive agent with a mission to tackle the insurance industry’s biggest challenges. Philip Visali, CEO of We Insure, accomplished this by bringing together the best in choice from independent agencies along with the superior back-end support of captive models.
Ten years later, We Insure has partnerships with the top carriers, and more than 150 total markets, to provide its customers with the ultimate experience of choice and lower rates. The company has deeply invested in state-of-the-art support systems and IT infrastructure to provide agents with seamless servicing so they can focus on developing customer relationships.
We Insure was recently identified by independent research firm Franchise Business Review (FBR) as one of just 80 businesses to qualify for its 2019 Top Franchises for Veterans list and as one of the Top 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2020. FBR’s recognition was based on franchisee satisfaction and performance rankings.
About We Insure
We Insure is a national insurance company that’s disrupting the industry with an innovative business model focused on customer experience and exceptional agent support. The franchise offers unprecedented access to carriers and complete operational, IT, service and marketing support to its franchisees in the U.S. We Insure is expanding rapidly with more than 140 retail locations and over $200 million in annual sales. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit weinsurefranchise.com. For general information, visit weinsuregroup.com.
Dazi Lenoir, Esq.
The Lenoir Insurance Agency
+1 407-584-8070
email us here