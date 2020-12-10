Boost Oxygen is Available on GSA Advantage
Our commitment to providing a trusted and recognized product has always been our mission.”MILFORD , CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boost Oxygen is now available to all government and military purchasing agents with the inclusion on FSS Contract: 36F79719D0206 of Best Priced Products, a Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB). Founded in 2007, Boost is an all-natural respiratory product that makes 95% pure supplemental oxygen portable, convenient, and available without a prescription.
The benefits of purified oxygen, commonly referred to as Aviator’s Oxygen, includes the support of athletic performance and recovery, altitude acclimation, mental refreshment, as well as overall health and wellness. It is safe, natural and in-use by all ages. Certified Athletic Trainers of professional athletes in all sports are implementing Boost Oxygen.
“Our commitment to providing a trusted and recognized product has always been our mission. From soldiers who train like professional athletes to supporting those in the VA, and everyone in-between who want to support their energy and endurance, supplemental oxygen is as pure and natural as it gets” says Rob Neuner, Boost Oxygen’s CEO and Co-Founder. “Our patented mask design and aromatherapy options have helped to make us the recognized worldwide leader with a 95% market share here in the United States and availability in more than fifty (50) countries worldwide.”
From Matt Sommers, Director of Government Sales at Best Priced Products, “Best Priced Products holds veterans and active military personnel in the uppermost regard. Best Priced Products is a distributor of physical therapy, occupational therapy and rehabilitation equipment and supplies, providing the highest quality products with superior customer support. When it comes to recreational oxygen use, Boost is in a league of its own, and we are honored to partner with Boost to bring it to the VA, DoD, and every other government entity in an effort to support our country’s heroes.”
"As a Marine Corps combat arms instructor and operations action officer I conduct a variety of activities daily ranging from Marine Corps Martial Arts Instruction to Field Operations. There are only a couple of things to ensure endurance and recovery is sound and that includes the support of Boost Oxygen. I would not be able to go as hard or far in training as I do without Boost. It supports a high level of performance, pre- and post-recovery, to ensure I’m at my best for the next evolution." shared by an active Marine who implements Boost - as does his wife and teenage son.
To order from the GSA Contract, contact Best Priced Products by phone at 914.345.3800 / 800.824.2939 or by email at govsales@BPP2.com. DUNS: 033960944 | CAGE Code: 43RV5 | Tax ID 13-3233962
About Boost Oxygen:
Boost Oxygen is the #1 trusted brand of portable, lightweight 95% pure oxygen; launched in 2007. As seen on Shark Tank! Based in Milford, Connecticut, Boost Oxygen is a Made in the USA product, available at retailers nationwide and exported worldwide. For more information, images, and studies about the benefits of oxygen, visit the website: BoostOxygen.com. Follow Boost on social media: Facebook: @BoostOxygenUSA, Twitter: @BoostO2, Instagram @boostoxygen, Pinterest: @BoostO2 and the YouTube Channel: Boost Oxygen.
About Best Priced Products:
Best Priced Products (BPP) is a Woman-Owned Small Business specializing in Fitness, Rehabilitation, and Physical Medicine sales. With nearly 2,500 products on our FSS Contract, BPP prides itself on being the go-to supplier for all VA Hospitals, DoD sites, Indian Health Services, and others. We supply our customers with only the highest quality products in addition to most superior customer service imaginable. Best Priced Products will always go above and beyond to ensure our Vets and Military Members receive the care and treatment they deserve. Get Boost Oxygen ON CONTRACT. For a rapid response: govsales@bpp2.com or 914-345-3800.
