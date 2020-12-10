ACDD is proud to announce the 2020 Jeff Ridgeway Advocacy Award Winners, chosen by our network partner, the Alabama Disabilities Advocacy Program. The winners, Mr. Joshua Greiner and Mr. Darren Morris, are both dynamic, tenacious, motivated individuals with disabilities who’ve displayed exceptional leadership in self-advocacy. These men have declared a strong vision and voice for Self-Advocacy in Alabama. Watch a short video to learn more about their inspiring achievements below.