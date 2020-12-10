Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
U.S. Supreme Court opinions: Dec.10

The United States Supreme Court has issued opinions in a case on a state law regulating drug sales, a case on limitation periods for military offenses, a case on state judicial appointments, and a case on whether money damages can be obtained for violations of the Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

Read the court's opinion in Rutledge v. Pharmaceutical Care Management Assn.https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/20pdf/18-540_m64o.pdf

Read the court's opinion in United States v. Briggshttps://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/20pdf/19-108_8njq.pdf

Read the court's opinion in Carney v. Adamshttps://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/20pdf/19-309_4f15.pdf

Read the court's opinion in Tanzin v. Tanvirhttps://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/20pdf/19-71_qol1.pdf

U.S. Supreme Court opinions: Dec.10

