U.S. Supreme Court opinions: Dec.10

The United States Supreme Court has issued opinions in a case on a state law regulating drug sales, a case on limitation periods for military offenses, a case on state judicial appointments, and a case on whether money damages can be obtained for violations of the Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

Read the court's opinion in Rutledge v. Pharmaceutical Care Management Assn.: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/20pdf/18-540_m64o.pdf

Read the court's opinion in United States v. Briggs: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/20pdf/19-108_8njq.pdf

Read the court's opinion in Carney v. Adams: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/20pdf/19-309_4f15.pdf

Read the court's opinion in Tanzin v. Tanvir: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/20pdf/19-71_qol1.pdf