Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 998 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,100 in the last 365 days.

Grants awarded to assist Juvenile Drug Court

The St. Joseph’s Community Health Foundation awarded the Minot Association of Drug Court Professionals a $2,000 grant for their incentive program with the North Central Juvenile Drug Court. Meanwhile, the John & Elaine Andrist Charitable Trust awarded $1,000 to the Northwest Juvenile Drug Court. 

The North Central Juvenile Drug Court program has expanded from the NCJD into the NWJD to cover youth in Williams County.  It is intended to expand to encompass McKenzie County as well in the near future.

The Andrist Charitable Trust grant is intended to suppport incentives for positive community involvement of youth and parents in the program. The trust has awarded eight grants totaling $82,985 to organizations seeking to improve the quality of life in western North Dakota.  These grants mark the fourth  funding cycle of community investments to come from the trust since its establishment in 2018.                    

The St. Joseph’s foundation awarded grants this year totaling $123,600 to support area organizations.  The grants serve projects that impact the mental, physical, spiritual and/or emotional well-being of people in the counties of Bottineau, Burke, McHenry, Mclean, Mountrail, Pierce, Renville, Rolette, Sheridan, Ward and Wells. 

 

You just read:

Grants awarded to assist Juvenile Drug Court

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.