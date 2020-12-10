Global Starch Derivatives Market 2020 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis and Forecast 2030

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Starch Derivatives Market Research Report 2020 Analysis and Forecast 2030” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Starch Derivatives Market: Market Segments: By Product (Maltodextrin, Cyclodextrin, Glucose Syrups, Hydrolysates, Modified Starch, and others); By Raw Material (Corn, Wheat, Cassava, Potato, and Other); By Application (Food and Beverage, Feed, Paper Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Bioethanol, Cosmetics and Other); and Region – Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2019 and Forecasts to 2030

Product Overview

Starch derivatives are made by enzymatically, mechanically, or chemically processing native starch. In different industries, starch derivatives are used. It is used in the food and beverage industry as a thickener and stabilizer, in the pharmaceutical industry as a tablet binder, in cosmetics as an emulsifier, and in animal feed as a fiber additive. Flocculation, adhesiveness, film-forming, pH stability improvement and shear stability, acid stability and process tolerance enhancement are also other functions of starch derivatives.

Market Highlights

Starch Derivatives Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 8.7% in 2030.

Starch Derivatives Market to surpass USD 63.5 billion by 2030 from USD 45 billion in 2018 at a CAGR of 6.5% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2019-30. The market is mainly driven by a wide spectrum of applications of starch and its derivatives across different end-user sectors. The growth of the industry is likely to be driven by strict regulations promoting the use of natural ingredients across various industries, including pharmaceuticals, textiles, fermentation, and cosmetics.

Starch Derivatives Market: Segments

Maltodextrin segment to grow with the highest CAGR of 6.3% during 2019-30

Starch Derivatives Market is segmented by product as maltodextrin, glucose syrup, cyclodextrin, hydrolysates, Modified starch and Others. The greater market share in 2018 was accounted by Glucose syrup segment held the largest share of 55% in terms of volume in the starch derivatives market. Due to increasing consumption of ice creams, sweets, bakery items, processed meats, and sauces, the segment is expected to experience substantial gains over the forecast period. Demand is expected to be propelled by increased glucose consumption in non-food applications, including cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, adhesives, textiles, paper and plywood. It also acts as a taste enhancer, volume adding agent, texture agent and sugar crystallization inhibitor in beverages.

Starch Derivatives Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Investments by Organizations

Population growth, increasing demand for convenience foods and beverages in developing countries, and an increase in per capita incomes are among the key factors driving the growth of the global market for starch derivatives. In addition, starch holds an important position in the sectors of glue processing, textile finishing and weaving, bio-fuel, and fermentation.

Restrain

Variation in raw material Costs

High R&D costs involved in the extraction and development of starch derivatives are one of the major factors limiting the growth of the demand for starch derivatives. They are used in different industries, such as food & beverage, pharmaceutical, paper, and many more, but they have small natural sources of starch extraction. Starch derivatives have improved functional properties and give various advantages.

Starch Derivatives Market: Regions

Starch Derivatives Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and MENA.

Starch Derivatives Market in Asia Pacific held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2018 due to the increasing demand for processed food, because of shift in lifestyle trends. People are searching for choices for ready-to - eat meals as they lead a busy life. Asia Pacific is also the fastest growing market, as industrial applications and starch-processing technologies are rapidly evolving in the region. As different industries integrate starch derivatives into their manufacturing processes and goods, the demand for starch derivatives is growing. Key players are also investing rapidly in the demand for starch derivatives in the Asia Pacific. Due to the growth of the pharmaceutical and food and beverage industries in countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, North America is projected to grow at a volume-based CAGR of 3.4 per cent over the forecast period. As a result of the rapid growth of the personal care and textile industries in the U.K., Germany and Spain, Europe is expected to see significant growth.

Starch Derivatives Market: Key Players

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

o Company Overview

o Business Strategy

o Key Product Offerings

o Financial Performance

o Key Performance Indicators

o Risk Analysis

o Recent Development

o Regional Presence

o SWOT Analysis

• Cargill Incorporated

• Royal Avebe U.A (Avebe Nutrition)

• Ingredion Incorporated

• Beneo

• Roquette

• Tate & Lyle PLC

Starch Derivatives Market report also contains analysis on:

Starch Derivatives Market Segments:

By Product:

• Maltodextrin

• Glucose syrup

• Cyclodextrin

• Hydrolysates

• Modified starch

• Others

By Raw Material:

• Corn

• Cassava

• Potato

• Wheat

By Application:

• Food & beverages

• Cosmetics

• Paper

• Pharmaceuticals

• Feed

• Others

• Starch Derivatives Market Dynamics

• Starch Derivatives Market Size

• Supply & Demand

• Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

• Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

• Value Chain of the Market

• Market Drivers and Restraints

