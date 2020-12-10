Global Pipeline Safety Market 2020 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2030

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Pipeline Safety Market Research Report 2020 Analysis and Forecast 2030” reports to its database.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, December 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pipeline Safety Market:

Executive Summary

Pipeline Safety Market: Market Segments: By Component [Solutions (Pipeline Monitoring System, Secure Communication, Perimeter Intrusion Detection, SCADA for Pipelines, and ICS Security) and Services]; By Technology (SCADA Systems, Intruder Detection System, Industrial Control Systems Security, Video Surveillance & GIS Mapping and Pipeline Monitoring); By Vertical (Natural Gas, Crude Oil, Refined Products and Other); and Region – Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2019 and Forecasts to 2030

Product Overview

Pipelines are used around the country to move gas & liquid goods to different places and to consumers over long distances. Such pipelines are known as a secure and efficient means of transporting dangerous goods over vast distances. Improper handling and distribution of these dangerous goods can, however, jeopardize human life and adversely affect the environment. Pipelines have been developed as a safe and effective means of moving hazardous goods over long distances.

Market Highlights

Pipeline Safety Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 8.7% in 2030.

Pipeline Safety Market to surpass USD 17.5 billion by 2030 from USD 6.8 billion in 2018 at a CAGR of 8.7% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2019-30. Market growth is also expected to be driven by improved investment by most oil and gas companies on pipeline infrastructure, network surveillance, leak detection, and the increase in the number of oil and gas leakage incidences/accidents.

Get Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6136698-pipeline-safety-market-outlook-2030-industry-insights-opportunity

Pipeline Safety Market: Segments

SCADA System segment to grow with the highest CAGR of 5.15% during 2019-30

Pipeline Safety Market is segmented by Technology as SCADA System, Perimeter Security/Intruder Detection System, Industrial Control Systems Security, Video Surveillance & GIS Mapping, Pipeline Monitoring and Other. The greater market share in 2018 was accounted by industrial control systems security segment held the largest share of the pipeline safety market and this trend is projected to prevail during the forecast period. Over the past decade, SCADA software has experienced rapid growth. The SCADA framework allows workers in the end-user sector to evaluate the data and make strategic decisions from a remote location.

Pipeline Safety Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased Spending of Oil & Gas Companies

Pipeline infrastructures are easily exposed to sabotage, illicit tapping, militant and terrorist actions, combined with leak detection and in-line equipment failure, the need to track oil, gas and refined products has increased. Owing to the rise in demand for oil and gas in most major nations, there has been a substantial increase in pipeline infrastructure. For thousands of miles, pipelines are laid through various regions to move and distribute oil and gas products.

Restrain

High Implementation and Maintenance Costs

The cost of pipeline protection and leak detection system implementation for oil and gas varies with technology. Due to the increased online hacks and cyber-attacks that threaten the industrial control system, the development of the pipeline safety market is being negatively affected. System design, integration & consultancy, and maintenance and service support are the other factors restricting the growth of the pipeline safety market. The above-mentioned prices show that the cost of monitoring and leak detection systems is high.

Pipeline Safety Market: Regions

Pipeline Safety Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and MENA.

Pipeline Safety Market in Europe held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2018. The growing investment in oil and gas is contributing significantly to the growth of the region's pipeline protection industry. The European Union (EU) is highly dependent on external supplies of natural gas and in the past has undergone significant gas cuts, caused mainly by the technological difficulty and political uncertainty of the high-pressure natural gas system in some of the supplying countries. Asia Pacific is becoming a highly prospective market with growing awareness of the increase in business efficiency, augmented by competently built pipeline safety platforms provided by suppliers in this area. Emerging economies, such as India, China, and Japan, compose the region. With the substantial increase in the construction of pipelines across China, Pakistan and India, the need for robust security measures to be deployed has increased significantly. Safety issues about pipeline attacks and damage caused by natural disasters and piracy are the regions key concern.

Pipeline Safety Market: Key Players

• ABB (Switzerland)

o Company Overview

o Business Strategy

o Key Product Offerings

o Financial Performance

o Key Performance Indicators

o Risk Analysis

o Recent Development

o Regional Presence

o SWOT Analysis

• Honeywell International Inc.

• General Electric Company

• ABB Ltd.

• Rockwell Automation, Inc.

• Siemens AG

• Schneider Electric S.E.

• Optasense Ltd.

• Senstar Corporation

• Huawei Technologies USA, Inc.

• ESRI Inc.

• Thales SA

Pipeline Safety Market report also contains analysis on:

Pipeline Safety Market Segments:

By Component:

• Solutions

• Services

o Pipeline Integrity Management

o Professional Services

§ Risk Management

§ Engineering and Consulting

By Technology:

• SCADA System

• Perimeter Security/Intruder Detection System

• Industrial Control Systems Security

• Video Surveillance & GIS Mapping

• Pipeline Monitoring

• Other Technology and Solutions

By Vertical:

• Natural Gas

• Crude Oil

• Refined Products

• Other

• Pipeline Safety Market Dynamics

• Pipeline Safety Market Size

• Supply & Demand

• Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

• Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

• Value Chain of the Market

• Market Drivers and Restraints

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/6136698-pipeline-safety-market-outlook-2030-industry-insights-opportunity

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.