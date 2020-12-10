(STA) has announced the launch of the Saudi Winter Season, ‘Arabian Winter’, designed to attract visitors to more than 17 destinations across the Kingdom.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- SAUDI TOURISM AUTHORITY LAUNCHES NEW SEASONAL CAMPAIGN ‘ARABIAN WINTER’Riyadh – 10 December 2020: Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) has announced the launch of the Saudi Winter Season, ‘Arabian Winter’, designed to attract visitors to more than 17 destinations across the Kingdom. The campaign will run from 10 December 2020 until the end of March 2021.The season will provide more than 300 packages and experiences, offered by over 200 private sector establishments. Saudi nationals and non-Saudi residents traveling as families, in groups or as individuals, as well as GCC nationals will have the opportunity to utilize these offers to help them explore and discover the Kingdom's geographical and climate diversity.Destinations will include the heart of the Kingdom, Riyadh, the region of Ad Diriyah and the northern tourist destinations of Tabuk, Al Jouf, Ha’il and AlUla. Eastern locations cover Dammam, Khobar and Al-Ahsa, with Jeddah, King Abdullah Economic City, Yanbu and Umluj in the west. Southern locations feature the plateau of Taif, to Al Baha, Asir and Jazan.His Excellency Ahmed Al Khateeb, Minister of Tourism and Chairman of the Board of Directors of STA, said: “The Saudi winter season is an extension of the concerted efforts of the entire Saudi tourism ecosystem, including its partners in the government and private sector, to provide an enjoyable, exciting and optimal tourist experience.Visitors will enjoy the Kingdom's climate diversity and pleasant weather during this time, the various tourist activities, as well as the charming nature and environmental diversity of deserts, dunes, plains, valleys, beaches and heights which tourists will not find in any other part of the world.”Commenting on the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic on winter events, HE Al Khateeb added: "We have been working in coordination with health authorities and stakeholders to apply the necessary precautions and protocols at all destinations, sites and facilities to ensure a safe and enjoyable tourist experience."STA CEO, Fahd Hamidaddin, said: " The STA efforts and initiatives are being renewed with the launch of the Saudi Winter Season, following on from the tremendous successes achieved by the Saudi Summer Season. We have worked closely with our partners to create high quality packages and enjoyable tourist experiences that are compatible with the wonderful winter climate and natural diversity of the Kingdom.”For more information on deals and packages visit: [www.visitsaudi.com].ENDSAbout Saudi Tourism AuthoritySaudi Tourism Authority (STA), launched in June 2020, is responsible for marketing Saudi Arabia’s tourism destinations worldwide and developing the Kingdom’s offering through programs, packages and business support. Its mandate ranges from developing the country’s unique assets and destinations, through to hosting and participating in industry events, and promoting Saudi Arabia’s tourism brand locally and overseas.Note to Editors:For further information and high-res images, please contact: adakhil@sta.gov.sa