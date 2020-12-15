CureMatch Appoints Visionary Leader, Ally Perlina, as Chief Science Officer
Leader brings two decades of industry experience in precision medicine, pharmaceutical and translational science to focus on personalized cancer treatments
In precision medicine, the most effective solutions harmoniously integrate the correct ratios of knowledge- and literature-derived features with data-driven ones – with molecular-level precision”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CureMatch, Inc., a leader in precision medicine digital solutions, has expanded its leadership team naming Ally Perlina, Ph.D., as chief science officer (CSO). In this role, she will innovate and advance the CureMatch decision support system and expand the company’s development of additional AI products for precision medicine and digital health.
— Ally Perlina, PhD
“We are thrilled to have Ally join our executive team,” said Navid Alipour, chief executive officer of CureMatch. “Her cutting-edge expertise as a precision oncology leader will be instrumental as we continue to expand our AI offerings and support for oncologists. We are in an exciting time of growth and change in the healthcare industry, and we understand more than ever the importance of personalized medical treatment based on each person’s individual genetic profile. With Ally Perlina at the helm of our innovation, CureMatch will continue to be at the vanguard of data-driven, personalized treatment for every cancer patient.”
Ally Perlina has dedicated her career to solving challenging problems across precision medicine, pharma, wellness, translational research and analytics in order to evolve human health and address disease at the molecular and systems biology level. As chief science officer for CureMatch, she will leverage her ability to turn complex data into personalized and actionable insights at scale to help CureMatch refine and expand its offerings for oncologists and the patients they serve.
Ally Perlina comes to CureMatch from Viome, a digital health and wellness company, where she served as chief translational science officer and drove their approach for automated human and microbial pathway analysis used for personalized recommendations at scale internationally. Previously, while at San Diego-based Human Longevity, Inc. (HLI), co-founded by Craig Venter, she spearheaded the Comprehensive Cancer Program leading novel analytics and reporting efforts for clinical decision support.
“When it comes to precision medicine and health, the most effective analytical solutions are ones that harmoniously integrate the correct ratios of knowledge- and literature-derived features with data-driven ones in an automated and robust fashion with molecular-level precision,” said Perlina. “I am very excited about the opportunity to achieve this balance at CureMatch and to take the company’s science and technology to its next level where it will be possible to envision population-scale delivery of precise personalized cures and preventative strategies to eradicate disease and promote health.”
Ally Perlina’s experience also includes interfacing with top world pharma while at a systems biology startup acquired by Thomson Reuters, working at a CLIA and CAPs clinical lab acquired by Quest Diagnostics, and researching brain cancer during her graduate work at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) Ph.D. program in Human Genetics where she also earned her Master of Science degree. Perlina graduated from the University of California, San Diego (UCSD) with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biochemistry and Cell Biology. She is an author of many scientific publications and an inventor on several patents.
The CureMatch Decision Support System guides oncologists with technology and world-class research in the selection of cancer drugs that are customized to the unique molecular profile of the individual patient. In October of this year, CureMatch announced that it had received CE Mark approval for its clinical decision support software which uses proprietary algorithms to analyze over 4.5 million combinations of commonly used and newly approved European Medicines Agency (EMA) and/or Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cancer treatments, and ranks the treatment regimen options that most comprehensively target the patient’s tumor or molecular aberration.
About CureMatch®
CureMatch is a leader in precision medicine digital solutions. Created on the belief that oncologists everywhere should benefit from world-class research, the CureMatch Decision Support System guides oncologists in the selection of cancer drugs that are customized for individual patients based on the molecular profile of their tumor, allowing each oncologist to become an expert in personalized medicine for better patient outcomes. www.CureMatch.com
Navid Alipour, CEO
CureMatch
+1 949-637-0271
NAlipour@CureMatch.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn