Global POS Printer Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020-2030

Executive Summary

Global POS Printer Market: Market Segments: By Product Type (Thermal Printer, Impact/Dot Matrix and Inkjet); By Application (Hospitality, Retail and Other); and Region – Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2019 and Forecasts to 2030

Product Overview

POS printers are available with market-specific specifications and have several variants. The consumption of POS printers is segmented into receipt printers, handheld receipt printers, multifunction printers and kiosk receipt printers on the basis of printer forms. For printing bills, tickets and other general-purpose receipts, receipt printers are perfect solutions. Mobile receipt printers offer versatility while printing. For quick printing on the go, these printers have incorporated advanced networking services such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and USB connectivity.

Market Highlights

Global POS Printer Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 5.41% in 2030.

Global POS Printer Market to surpass USD 4,875.0 Mn by 2030 from USD 2,536.0 Mn in 2018 at a CAGR of 5.41% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2019-30. Increasing deployment of POS terminals, increasing demand for POS printers and increasing focus on optimizing product value offerings are driving the market. Furthermore, the growing deployment of POS terminals is expected to fuel market growth as well.

Global POS Printer Market: Segments

Thermal Printer Segment to grow with the highest CAGR of XX% during 2019-30

Global POS Printer Market is segmented by Product Type as dot-matrix printers, thermal printers, laser printers and ink-jet printers. In global (POS) printer market, the thermal, segment dominated the global market in 2019 accounting for 75.6% share in terms of value, followed by impact/dot matrix and inkjet respectively. Dot matrix printers have small pins with an ink ribbon fixed on their heads to create a sequence of dots on paper. Such printers are the least costly and require low running costs. In terms of print quality, speed and operation with respect to dot matrix printers, thermal printers are the most widely used and efficient printers.

Global POS Printer Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising need for mobility in retail and hospitality applications

In order to enhance customer service and improve the performance of point of sale (POS) systems for billing and other related purposes, customers across the retail and hospitality sectors are rapidly embracing mobility technology. As traditional POS systems are more costly and do not allow mobility, the use of mobile receipt printers in both retail and restaurant applications will help to achieve substantial cost savings.

Restrain

Health risk arising from bisphenol A (BPA) paper used in thermal POS printers

The direct thermal PoS printer layers contain a small amount of BPA, phenol-based reactants, or heat-responsive diphenyl sulfones that produce an image on paper. Bisphenol A (BPA) is a type of paper used in a thermal PoS printer that increases consumer-related health risks. U.S. according to The BPA used in thermal printers by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in January 2010 poses a risk of health hazards, especially for employees working as cashiers.

Global POS Printer Market: Regions

Global POS Printer Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and MENA.

Global POS Printer Market in Asia Pacific and Europe held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2018 and is expected to witness the fastest growth in the APAC region during the forecast period. The APAC region, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively, led the POS printer market share in 2019. During the forecast period, due to factors such as the rapid growth of the retail segment and the increasing number of SMBs in emerging economies moving from cash transactions to cashless transactions via POS terminals, the APAC area is expected to report the highest incremental growth. Although North America and Western Europe are expected to capture top market positions in terms of thermal printer sales, research shows that APAC, MEA and Latin America's emerging economies have substantial potential for growth to support the market in the near future.

Global POS Printer Market: Key Players

• BIXOLON Co. Ltd

• Citizen Watch Co. Ltd.

• CognitiveTPG

• Fujitsu Ltd.

• HP Inc.

• NCR Corp.

• Posiflex Technology Inc.

• Seiko Epson Corp.

• STAR MICRONICS Co. Ltd.

• Toshiba Corp.

Global POS Printer Market report also contains analysis on:

Global POS Printer Market Segments:

By Type:

• Thermal Printer

• Impact/Dot Matrix

• Inkjet

By Application:

• Hospitality

• Retail

• Others

• Global POS Printer Market Dynamics

• Global POS Printer Market Size

• Supply & Demand

• Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

• Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

• Value Chain of the Market

• Market Drivers and Restraints

