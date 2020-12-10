Global Total Fluid Management Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020-2030

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Total Fluid Management Market Research Report 2020 Analysis and Forecast 2030” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Global Total Fluid Management Market: Market Segments: By Product Type [Infusion Therapy Products (Infusion Devices, IV Access devices, IV Solutions and Products), Renal Products (In-Center Hemodialysis Products, Home Hemodialysis (HHD) Products, Peritoneal dialysis Products, Acute Dialysis Products), Endoscopy Fluid Management Products]; By Application (Urology, Cardiology, Orthopedic/Osteology, Neurology, Oncology, Gastroenterology, Others); By End-user (Hospitals, Clinics, Dialysis Centers, Home Care Settings); and Region – Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2019 and Forecasts to 2030

Product Overview

In order to avoid any problems caused by unwanted amounts of fluid in the body, health and medical facilities use fluid control devices to maintain the right amount of body fluid. It is often used beforehand in the detection of vital medical circumstances to prevent any emergency. The system can perform various functions, such as control of fluid deficits, irrigation of fluids, filtration of fluids, fluid warming, and others.

Market Highlights

Global Total Fluid Management Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 5.21% in 2030.

Global Total Fluid Management Market to surpass USD 47.2 billion by 2030 from USD 9.49 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of 5.21% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2019-30. The demand is driven by factors such as the growing number of minimally invasive operations, technical developments in the fluid management system, and increased government funding and worldwide grants for endosurgical procedures.

Global Total Fluid Management Market: Segments

Renal products segment to grow with the highest CAGR of 5.51% during 2019-30

Global Total Fluid Management Market is segmented by product type as Infusion Therapy Products (Infusion Devices, IV Access devices, IV Solutions and Products), Renal Products (In-Center Hemodialysis Products, Home Hemodialysis (HHD) Products, Peritoneal dialysis Products, Acute Dialysis Products, Endoscopy Fluid Management Products. The greater market share in 2018 was accounted by infusion therapy segment and is also expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The standard requirements for infusion therapy are projected to capture a big chunk of the global demand for fluid management, amounting to more than half.

Global Total Fluid Management Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Investments for R&D Activities

In emerging economies such as India and China, this growth of the regional segment can be mainly attributed to the rapidly developing healthcare sector. The government is working towards the construction of a top-notch healthcare system in these countries and is therefore open to foreign investment. This gave the leading players in the global fluid management market a huge business opportunity to build their bases in the region.

Restrain

High cost of treatments

Strict regulatory standards for medical device approval and high costs for procedures such as minimally invasive endoscopic surgeries are likely to narrow the demand for fluid management globally.

Global Total Fluid Management Market: Regions

Global Total Fluid Management Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and MENA.

Global Total Fluid Management Market in North America held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2018. It is also predicted that the region will continue to dominate over the given forecast period. The growth of the North American fluid management market is mainly due to the region 's high prevalence of chronic kidney disorders. In addition, the increasing acceptance of dialysis treatment procedures, the rise in the number of new product launches and the increasing per capita income of the population in the area are also some of the other main factors contributing to driving the overall growth of the North American region's fluid management industry. Asia Pacific 's geographic segment is projected to be the most exciting business landscape for the development of the global market for fluid management. During the projection era, the Asia Pacific region is expected to display the most promising development.

Global Total Fluid Management Market: Key Players

• Baxter

o Company Overview

o Business Strategy

o Key Product Offerings

o Financial Performance

o Key Performance Indicators

o Risk Analysis

o Recent Development

o Regional Presence

o SWOT Analysis

• C.R. Bard, Inc.

• BD Company

• Smith & Nephew

• B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG

• Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

• Cardinal Health Inc.

• Stryker

Global Total Fluid Management Market report also contains analysis on:

Global Total Fluid Management Market Segments:

By Product Type:

• Infusion Therapy Products

o Infusion Devices

o IV Access devices

o IV Solutions and Products

• Renal Products

o In-Center Hemodialysis Products

o Home Hemodialysis (HHD) Products

o Peritoneal dialysis Products

o Acute Dialysis Products

• Endoscopy Fluid Management Products

By Application:

• Urology

• Cardiology

• Orthopedic/Osteology

• Neurology

• Oncology

• Gastroenterology

• Others

By End-user

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Dialysis Centers

• Home Care Settings

• Global Total Fluid Management Market Dynamics

• Global Total Fluid Management Market Size

• Supply & Demand

• Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

• Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

• Value Chain of the Market

• Market Drivers and Restraints

Continuous…

