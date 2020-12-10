Global Silicon Rubber Heating Element Market Size study, by Type, Application and Regional Forecasts 2020-2030

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Silicon Rubber Heating Element Market Research Report 2020 Analysis and Forecast 2030” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Global Silicon Rubber Heating Element Market: Market Segments: By Type (0.8W/M.K~1.5W/M.K, 1.5W/M.K~3.0W/M.K, and Others); By Application (Food Industry, Semiconductor Industry, Pharmaceuticals, Transportation and Others); and Region – Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2019 and Forecasts to 2030

Product Overview

It is possible to incorporate a silicon rubber heating element into a surface that needs heating and mold it to the form of the heated object. In design and implementation, these components are versatile in order to accommodate the unique shapes and sizes of objects. Additionally, most shapes, sizes, or contours can be used without compromising reliability to apply direct and effective heat. These are capable of working under many adverse conditions with high performance and are also light in weight and simple to use.

Market Highlights

In various sectors, such as hotplates, tank heating, cabinet warming / telecoms, drum heating / trace heating and refrigeration / catering equipment, silicon rubber heating elements are used. The demand for silicon rubber heating elements is expected to increase at a significant rate during the forecast period due to such diverse applications.

Global Silicon Rubber Heating Element Market: Segments

1.5W/M. K~3.0W/M. K Segment to grow with the highest CAGR of 4.7% during 2019-30

Global Silicon Rubber Heating Element Market is segmented by type as 0.8W/M.K~1.5W/M.K, and 1.5W/M.K~3.0W/M.K. The 1.5W/M.K~3.0W/M.K segment is estimated to lead the silicon rubber heating element market in 2018 and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The use of these heaters in semiconductor systems (plasma etching systems, probing stations, IC test handling equipment, photo-resistant track systems), electronic appliances (refrigeration equipment, coffee makers and wax makers), and medical, aerospace & defence, food & beverage, automotive and oil & gas applications is due to the largest market size of silicone rubber-based heating elements During the forecast period, growing demand for such systems and products is expected to push the silicone rubber-based flexible heater market towards the highest growth.

Global Silicon Rubber Heating Element Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising demand for various end-use industries

Global heating element usage depends on the growing demand for various industries such as automotive, aerospace, and food and beverages for end-use. Electronics and digital devices, including temperature-resistant detectors, liquid crystal displays (LCDs), industrial food equipment, 3D printers, surgical devices and other smart devices, are rapidly being consumed.

Restrain

Temperature Limitations

To prevent malfunctions in products or electronics, many systems must have a fixed temperature. In the food industry, temperature limits are often generally found. Before being served, cooked food that is kept warm with adjustable heaters should not go below a certain temperature or the food can become unhealthy to consume. Some foods and drinks will also need to be heated to a temperature so that they can be dispensed by machines properly.

Global Silicon Rubber Heating Element Market: Regions

Global Silicon Rubber Heating Element Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and MENA.

Global Silicon Rubber Heating Element Market in Due to the high demand for different types of flexible heaters, such as silicon rubber, polyimide film and polyester heaters in these regions, North America and Europe are expected to record substantial growth. Over the forecast era, the Middle East & Africa, followed by Latin America, are expected to experience a steady growth rate in the market for silicon rubber heating elements. Due to heavy investments in China and India in innovation and growth, as well as technological advances in electronic and smart devices, automotive and other industries, Asia Pacific is expected to account for a significant share in the market for silicon rubber heating elements.

Global Silicon Rubber Heating Element Market: Key Players

• NIBE Element

• Horn GmbH

• Watlow

• Zoppas

• Minco

• OMEGA

• Honeywell

• Winkler

• Electricfor

• Holroyd Components

• Hotset

• THERMELEC

• Chromalox

• Wattco

• Durex

• Friedr.Freek

• Bucan

Global Silicon Rubber Heating Element Market report also contains analysis on:

Global Silicon Rubber Heating Element Market Segments:

By Type:

• 0.8W/M.K~1.5W/M.K

• 1.5W/M.K~3.0W/M.K

By Application:

• Food Industry

• Semiconductor Industry

• Pharmaceutical industry

• Transportation

• Others

• Global Silicon Rubber Heating Element Market Dynamics

• Global Silicon Rubber Heating Element Market Size

• Supply & Demand

• Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

• Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

• Value Chain of the Market

• Market Drivers and Restraints

