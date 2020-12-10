DISCOVERY INVESTIGATIVE SERVICES LLC, OPENS IN UPSTATE NEW YORK
DISCOVERY INVESTIGATIVE SERVICES, LLC launched in Upstate New York by veteran Hospitality and Entertainment Executive Dennis ThomasEAST AMHERST, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EAST AMHERST, NEW YORK (December 2020) DISCOVERY INVESTIGATIVE SERVICES, LLC launched in Upstate New York by veteran Hospitality and Entertainment Executive Dennis Thomas. DISCOVERY INVESTIGATIVE SERVICES, LLC plans to provide corporate security consulting and investigative services to businesses in all industries. With over 25 years’ experience in corporate investigations DISCOVERY INVESTIGATIVE SERVICES is well positioned to assist organizations with a range of investigative services.
President Dennis Thomas states “the company is targeting organizations who lack the financial capability of employing full-time investigative staff. Many organizations experience internal problems ranging from occupational theft and dishonesty, workplace violence to threats against management and executives. Many of these confidential investigations are complex, sensitive matters which can have a negative impact on the reputation of a company”.
Thomas continued, “I believe what separates DISCOVERY INVESTIGATIVE SERVICES from our competitors is our prevention to response approach. With the experience of having conducted thousands of these types of investigations DISCOVERY INVESTIGATIVE SERVICES can provide organizations the strategic tools to identify and mitigate these disruptive behaviors at the earliest stages by providing in-depth management fraud and workplace violence prevention training in addition to investigative and consulting services”.
From prevention to response DISCOVERY INVESTIGATIVE SERVICES is a full-service NYS licensed Private Investigations firm. DISCOVERY INVESTIGATIVE SERVICES is a fully bonded and insured firm. In addition to Corporate Investigations, DISCOVERY INVESTIGATIVE SERVICES can provide Legal Support Investigations, Insurance Investigations, Workplace Violence Investigations, Security Consulting, Mystery Shopping, Process Service and Corporate Training. DISCOVERY INVESTIGATIVE SERVICES understand the prevention, investigation and protective needs of corporations and organizations.
For more information please contact Dennis Thomas at (716) 535-0342, e-mail at discoveryinvestigativesvc@gmail.com or visit our website at www.discoveryinvestigativesvc.com.
Dennis Thomas
Discovery Investigative Services, LLC
+1 716-525-0342
discoveryinvestigativesvc@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn