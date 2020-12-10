JUSTLAW Announces Christmas Wills Promotion
On a mission to make sure every adult American protects their future and their loved ones.
We’re seeing millennials & social influencers wanting to protect more than just money. The Will may speak to Youtube channels and TikTok accounts. Those are real assets, just like a car or a house.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christmas is coming early for Americans, as JUSTLAW, the leading online platform for affordable legal services, announced today that it’s making its Standard last Will & Testament package available for the low price of $49 using coupon code WILL49. The promotion runs through close of business on December 24, 2020.
“We believe the legal industry has done a really great job of frustrating ordinary Americans, making services expensive and confusing, and as a result only about 30% of American adults have a Will right now. That’s tragic, and scary, and we’re going to change it” says Gabby Buccieri of JUSTLAW.
COVID driving demand
With COVID-19 continuing to run rampant, the company is seeing online traffic up over 1000%. Understandably, people are now spending a lot of time thinking about how their affairs should be handled in the event they were to pass away, and the types of medical treatments they’re willing to receive, and for how long. JUSTLAW believes you should take control of your affairs and your future, not let the courts decide for you. Creating an estate plan with JUSTLAW means your children, pets, assets, future, and legacy will be handled the way you want.
Younger customers too…
Who gets the rights to your TikTok account? Who’ll look after your teacup poodle? Issues like these are driving demand across age groups. Mr. Joseph Nunziata, head of the JUSTLAW attorney network notes, “and it’s not just older folks generating demand. We’re seeing millennials and social influencers wanting to protect more than just hard money. For example, the Will may speak to Youtube channels and TikTok accounts. Those are real assets, just like a car or a house. Our professionally drafted Will-based estate plan assures your online presence is preserved and managed as you see fit, not however the courts decide to treat it”.
To take advantage of this limited time offer, customers can get over to JUSTLAW, select the Standard Will package and be sure to enter code WILL49 at checkout.
The company is also honoring its commitment to give back. For every Will purchased between now and December 24, 2020, $2 will be donated to PizzaBox, the South Bronx-based charitable organization using boxing as a platform to effect positive change within inner-city youth.
About JUSTLAW
JUSTLAW is a New York City-based legal technology company founded in 2019. The company boasts a network of attorneys in 48 states, touching approximately 320 million citizens. JUSTLAW members are matched with its 5-star attorneys on a 24/7 basis using cutting edge technology.
A Higher Mission
The law was made to protect ordinary citizens, and JUSTLAW is here to make that true. With a customer-first mentality and cutting-edge technology, we’re delivering everyone 24/7 access to fast & affordable justice.
JUSTLAW is also a B-Corp, which means we’re committed to giving back. We’re building JUSTCARE especially for that purpose, putting our money where our mouth is, so to speak. A percentage of our profits and our considerable legal resources are dedicated to giving to the communities we serve. Because the company is based in the Big Apple, its give back for 2020 is focused on equality and social justice in the NYC metropolitan area.
