Grants awarded to assist Juvenile Drug Court

The St. Joseph’s Community Health Foundation awarded the Minot Association of Drug Court Professionals a $2,000 grant for their incentive program with the North Central Juvenile Drug Court. Meanwhile, the John & Elaine Andrist Charitable Trust awarded $1,000 to the Northwest Juvenile Drug Court.

The North Central Juvenile Drug Court program has expanded from the NCJD into the NWJD to cover youth in Williams County. It is intended to expand to encompass McKenzie County as well in the near future.

The Andrist Charitable Trust grant is intended to suppport incentives for positive community involvement of youth and parents in the program. The trust has awarded eight grants totaling $82,985 to organizations seeking to improve the quality of life in western North Dakota. These grants mark the fourth funding cycle of community investments to come from the trust since its establishment in 2018.

The St. Joseph’s foundation awarded grants this year totaling $123,600 to support area organizations. The grants serve projects that impact the mental, physical, spiritual and/or emotional well-being of people in the counties of Bottineau, Burke, McHenry, Mclean, Mountrail, Pierce, Renville, Rolette, Sheridan, Ward and Wells.