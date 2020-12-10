Amazing doc about Memphis dancer Lil' Buck to close ADIFF 2020 this weekend

Lil' Buck performs ADIFF 2020 Cover Lil' Buck Street performance

The 28th Annual African Diaspora International Film Festival started virtually on Nov. 27 and will be held until this Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 at nyadiff.org

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The African Diaspora International Film Festival ( ADIFF ) currently celebrates its 28th anniversary virtually nationwide for the first time until Dec. 13 with 75 narratives and documentaries from 31 countries including 26 World, US and New York premieres.Closing Night film " Lil’ Buck, Real Swan " by Louis Wallecan, is a comprehensive documentary about Charles “Lil Buck” Riley who learned the smooth art of Memphis jookin and transformed it through his experience in the ballet world to become one of the greatest contemporary dancers in the world. Celebrated for his innovative dance style, his dedication to elevating the art of street dance and his commitment to lifting the life of young people, Lil’ Buck is ADIFF 2020 Closing Night guest and will participate in a virtual Q&A on Sunday, Dec. 13."Lil Buck is a dynamic dancer who is a marvel to watch on screen." ~ HollywoodSoapbox.com"'Lil'Buck: Real Swan' isn't just about one young man's journey to follow his dreams and become a world-famous dancer. It is also about how dance is community." ~ Black Girl NerdsFor more information about the film and to watch a trailer visit https://nyadiff.org/2020/movies/lil-buck-real-swan/ ABOUT THE AFRICAN DIASPORA INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVALFor 28 years, ADIFF has spotlighted culturally and socially meaningful feature and documentary films about the human experience of people of color all over the world. The films in ADIFF 2020 explore the full humanity and range of the Black and Indigenous experience, giving a multidimensional voice to often misrepresented and misunderstood realities and peoples. Titles in ADIFF 2020 come directly from important domestic and international film festivals such as Tribeca, Venice, Toronto, Cannes, Berlinale, Durban, the Pan African Film Festival, The Trinidad and Tobago film festival and the International Havana Film Festival of the New Latin American Cinema in Cuba. Others are independent productions made by filmmakers eager to share their message with an audience.Described by film critic Armond White as “a festival that symbolizes diaspora as more than just anthropology,” ADIFF has managed to increase the presence of independent Afrocentric films from all over the world in the general American specialty movie scene by launching films such as The Tracker by Rolf de Heer (Australia), Kirikou and the Sorceress by Michel Ocelot (France), Gospel Hill by Giancarlo Esposito (USA), Darrat/Dry Season by Mahamat-Saleh Haroun (Chad), Scheherazade, Tell Me a Story by Yousry Nasrallah (Egypt), The Pirogue by Moussa Touré (Senegal), White Lies by Dana Rotberg (New Zealand), and The Citizen by Roland Vranik (Hongary), among others.ADIFF attracts a wide cross-section of cinephiles and audiences of African-American, Caribbean, African, Latino and European ethnic backgrounds who share a common interest for thought provoking, well crafted, intelligent and entertaining stories about the human experience of people of color, ADIFF is now a national and international event with festivals held in New York City, Chicago, Washington DC, and Paris, France.Commenting on the line up of ADIFF Chicago 2019, film critic Kathleen Sachs of the Chicago Readers wrote: “The films in the 17th Annual African Diaspora International Film Festival – Chicago do what much media and even the public school system fail to do: educate. Through robust programming that gives meaning to the word "diverse," the selections in this year's festival illuminate the experiences of those living in the African diaspora around the world. The New York-based husband-and-wife programmers, Reinaldo Barroso-Spech and Diarah N'Daw-Spech, have chosen more than a dozen films that, through a variety of modes and genres, further dimensionalize already complex issues specific to those living in these communities. Naturally, documentary lends itself to this mission, though several narrative features and a short fiction add to the plenitude of information.”//\\==++==//\\//\\//\\==++==///\\==++==///\\==++==///\\==++==///\\==++==///\\==++==///\\==++==///\\==++==//The 28th Annual New York African Diaspora International Film Festival is made possible thanks to the support of the following institutions and individuals: ArtMattan Productions ; the Office of the Vice President for Diversity and Community Affairs, Teachers College, Columbia University; The Harlem Community Development Corporation, the New York City Council in the Arts; The International Organization Of La Francophonie New York, New York City Council Member Bill Perkins; the Upper Manhattan Empowerment Zone Development Corporation and administered by LMCC, The Délégation générale du Québec à New York / Québec Government Office in New York, Columbia University Department of Latin American and Iberian Cultures, and Manhattan Cultural Tourism Grant.

Trailer Lil' Buck: Real Swan