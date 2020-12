For the Record – October

For The Record: MDE Permits, Licenses, Certifications Applications and Issuances

Applications Received 9/16/2020 thru 10/15/2020

ALLEGANY

ACCESS ROAD FROSTBURG INDUSTRIAL PARK – Frostburg Industrial Park, off Hoffman Hollow Rd, Frostburg, MD 21532. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

CITY OF FROSTBURG WATER SUPPLY SYSTEM – Frostburg & Vicinity, Frostburg, MD 21532. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

DAN’S MOUNTAIN STATE PARK – 17410 Recreation Area Rd, Lonaconing, MD 21539. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

GREEN RIDGE YOUTH CAMP – 10700 Fifteenmile Creek Rd, Flintstone, MD 21530. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

GROW WEST MD EXPANSION – 975 Kelly Rd, Cumberland, MD 21502. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

SAVAGE MOUNTAIN YOUTH CAMP WTP & DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM – 164 Freedom Lane, Lonaconing, MD 21539. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

ANNE ARUNDEL

7-ELEVEN, INC. PASADENA – 8305 Ritchie Hwy, Pasadena, MD 21122. Application received for GP for (1) Large Motor Vehicle Refueling Facility

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS – 445 Maxwell Frye Rd, Bldg A-MS 4 264, Millersville, MD 21108 (20-1096) Water permit to construct a lime system upgrade at the site of MD 176 and Stewart Ave

BITUMAR USA, INC. – 6000 Pennington Ave, Curtis Bay, MD 21226. Application received for APA PTC for (1) Asphalt Oxidizing Still V5

BOWEN & KRON ENTERPRISES – 1000 KEMBO RD – 1000 Kembo Rd, Curtis Bay, MD 21226. Application received for Simple PTC for Crushing/Screening @ Temp Site

CATALENT – 7565 Harmans Rd, Harmans , MD 21077. Application received for WMA1 Surface – Renewal Application

EASTPORT MARINA – MULLER MARINE – 616 3rd St, Annapolis, MD 21403. Application received for WMA5 GDP-Renew GDP Renewal NOI

MARYLAND ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICE HEADQUARTERS – 259 Najoles Rd, Millersville, MD 21108. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

MPA – COX CREEK DREDGED MATERIAL CONTAINMENT FACILITY – 1000 Kembo Rd, Curtis Bay, MD 21226. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

NORTHROP GRUMMAN SYSTEMS CORPORATION – 895 Oceanic Dr, Annapolis, MD 21409. Application received for Toxics PTC for permit consolidation

PATUXENT MATERIALS @ WESTPORT RECLAMATION – 4944 Sands Rd, Lothian, MD 20711. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

RAVEN POWER FORT SMALLWOOD LLC – 1005 Brandon Shores Rd, Curtis Bay, MD 21226. Application received for 2020 24-003-0468 Ren. Part 70 PTO for Electric Gen. Station

RAVEN POWER FORT SMALLWOOD LLC – 1005 Brandon Shores Rd, Curtis Bay, MD 21226. Application received for Simple Synthetic Minor Permit to Construct to restrict fuel usage and modify requirements

RESTORATION SYSTEMS LLC – HERITAGE HARBOUR – TMDL/BAY TRUST FUND – 2900 Shipmaster Way, Annapolis, MD 21401. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

TRUE FOOD KITCHEN – 1906 Towne Centre Blvd, Ste 110, Annapolis, MD 21401. Application received for GP for (1) Charbroiler /Pit Barbeque Installation

BALTIMORE CITY

BGE HAVEN ST. TRANSFORMER DISCHARGE – 3711 E Monument St, Baltimore, MD 21205. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

MPA-SOUTH LOCUST POINT TERMINAL – 2025 McComas St, Baltimore City, MD 21202. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

OSCAR RENDA CONTRACTING – 400 W North Ave, Baltimore, MD 21217. Application received for APA Toxics Syn-Minor PTC for Rock Crushing and Screening Oper .

TRONOX LLC – 3901 Fort Armistead Rd, Baltimore, MD 21226. Application received for WMA1 Surface – Renewal Application

BALTIMORE

A&A GLOBAL INDUSTRIES (POWDER COATING) – 10711 Gilroy Rd, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

A&A GLOBAL INDUSTRIES INC – 17 Stenersen Lane, Cockeysville, MD 21030. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

AMAZON.COM SERVICES, LLC MTN9 – 5300 Nottingham Dr, Nottingham, MD 21236. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

BALTIMORE COUNTY METROPOLITAN DISTRICT – 111 W Chesapeake Ave, Room 210, Towson, MD 21204 (20-1095) Water permit to co nstruct permit to construct water main replacements from Interstate 695 to Irving Place

GLEN ARM MAINTENANCE FACILITY WWTP & WTP – 12200 Long Green Pike, Glen Arm, MD 21057. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

GLOBAL VIEW CENTER – 2301 York Rd, Timonium, MD 21093. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

GREEN BAY PACKAGING, INC. – 11000 Gilroy Rd, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. Application received for Toxics PTC for (1) Flexographic printing press

HAR SINAI CONGREGATION – 2905 Walnut Ave, Owings Mills, MD 21117. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

NOXELL CORP – BEAVER COURT – 93 Beaver Ct, Hunt Valley, MD 21030. Application received for WMA5 GDP-Renew GDP Renewal NOI

REISTERSTOWN SHOPPING CENTER – LIDL – 11989 Reisterstown Rd, Reisterstown, MD 21136. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

STEVENSON CROSSING LLC – 10404 Stevenson Rd, Stevenson, MD 21153. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

CALVERT

BEACHES WATER COMPANY – 36 Hydrants in Saint Leonard, Saint Leonard, MD 20685. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

BOWEN FIELDS – 2390 Jessie Joe Lane, Huntingtown , MD 20639. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

GRIST MILL SUBDIVISION – 1900 Sixes Rd, Prince Frederick, MD 20678. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

RED, L.L.C. – 95-SP-0494 – P.O. Box 96, 3790 St, Leonard Rd, St. Leonard, MD 20685 – Renewal

STORMWATER MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS, L. L.C. – SL-0834 – P .O. Box 459, Leonardtown, MD 20650

CAROLINE

AQUACON MARYLAND LLC – FEDERALSBURG – 2790 Wright Rd, Federalsburg, MD 21632. Application received for WMA1 Surface – New Application

DAVID A. BRAMBLE, INC. – 9 1-SP-0378 – P.O. Box 419, Chestertown, MD 21620 – Modification & renewal

GLENN BLOUGH, CR-76 – 9620 New Bridge Rd, Denton, MD 21629. Application received for Sewage Sludge Utilization Agricultural Land Application Permit Application

CARROLL

BTR HAMPSTEAD, INC.-BLACK & DECKER WWTP – 626 Hanover Pike, Hampstead, MD 21074. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

COLONIAL PIPELINE COMPANY-DORSEY JUNCTION – 929 Hoods Mill Rd, Woodbine, MD 21797. Application received for Installation of a replacement IFR on Tank 1031

ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A. – 3295-D Charmil Dr, Manchester, MD 21102. Application received for 2020 013-0371 Renewal SPTO for (1) Crematory

LEHIGH CEMENT COMPANY LLC – 675 Quaker Hill Rd, Union Bridge, MD 21791. Application received for Part 70 Permit to Operate Renewal 2020 24-013-0012 Ren. Part 70 PTO for (1) Portland Cement Plant

LEHIGH CEMENT COMPANY LLC – 675 Quaker Hill Rd, Union Bridge, MD 21791. Application received for Toxics S/M PTC to mod. Masonry limestone ops at New Windsor

NORTHERN MUNICIPAL LANDFILL – 1400 Baltimore Blvd, Westminster, MD 21157. Application received for Refuse Disposal Municipal Landfill Permit Application

PUBLIC WORKS FACILITY – 4031 Gill Ave, Hampstead, MD 21074. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

SPRINGFIELD HOSPITAL CENTER WTP & DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM – 5361 Oakland Rd, Sykesville, MD 21784. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

CECIL

ALLAN MYERS MATERIALS-ELK MILLS QUARRY – 896 Elk Mills Rd, Elk Mills, MD 21920. Application received for Simple PTC for (2) Replacement Tertiary Crushers

ALLAN MYERS MATERIALS-ELK MILLS QUARRY – 896 Elk Mills Rd, Elk Mills, MD 21920. Application received for Simple PTC for Temp. portable crush/screen equipment

ALLAN MYERS MATERIALS MD, INC. – 77-SP-0065 -E – 638 Lancaster Ave, Malvern, PA 19355 – Modification

CECIL COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS – 900 North East Rd, North East, MD 21901. (20-1094) Water permit to construct a new water treatment system at the site of 500 Hopewell Rd

ELK NECK STATE PARK – 4395 Turkey Point Rd, North East, MD 21901. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

MAYBELLE MANOR MOBLIE HOME PARK – 218 Mount Zoar Rd, Conowingo, MD 21918. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

“RED HILL LOTS (1-84)

PHASE 2 – BEN BLVD AND ERIN COURT LOTS 18-56 – Red Hill Rd, Elkton, MD 21921. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI”

STEMMER’S RUN TRANSFER STATION – 45 Stemmers Run Rd, Earleville, MD 21919. Application received for Refuse Disposal Transfer Stations Permit Application

W.L. GORE & ASSOCIATES, INC – ELK MILLS V – 105 Vieve’s Way, Elkton, MD 21921. Application received for Mod Simple PTC for Control Equipment Replacement

WOODLAWN TRANSFER STATION – 461 Waibel Rd, Port Deposit, MD 21904. Application received for Refuse Disposal Transfer Stations Permit Application

WORF LLC-RIDGELY FOREST – North East, MD 21921. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

CHARLES

AB&H EXCAVATING, INC – 07-SP- 1023-1 – P.O. Box 330, Callaway, MD 20620 – Transfer

CHARLES COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS – 5310 Hawthorne Rd , La Plata, MD 20646 (20-1095) Sewage permit to construct a pump station replacement at the site of 3823 Old Washington Rd

FOODMI RESTAURANT – 114 Drury Dr, La Plata, MD 20646. Application received for GP for (1) Charbroiler /Pit Barbeque Installation

LA PLATA WATER SUPPLY SYSTEM – La Plata & Vicinity, La Plata, MD 20646. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

LA PLATA WWTP – 6505 Curley Hall Rd, La Plata, MD 20646. Application received for WMA2M Surface – Renewal Application

NICE/MIDDLETON BRIDGE RMC BATCH PLANT – Orland Park Rd, Newburg, MD 20664. Application received for GP for (1) Concrete Batch Plant

POTOMAC HEIGHTS MUTAL HOA WATER DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM – 200 Cedar Lane, Indian Head, MD 20640. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

TRIBUTARY TO MATTAWOMAN STREAM RESTORATION – site (stream) access is through existing Clean Earth dirt reclamation & disposal site, Waldorf, MD 21113. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

WALTER J. MITCHELL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL – 400 Willow Lane, La Plata, MD 20646. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

DORCHESTER

AQUACON MARYLAND LLC – CAMBRIDGE – 5650 Country Club Rd, Cambridge, MD 21613. Application received for WMA1 Surface – New Application

CAMBRIDGE, INC – 105 Goodwill Rd, Cambridge, MD 21613. Application received for WMA1 Surface – Renewal Application

NRG VIENNA GENERATING STATION – 4621 Chapel of Ease Rd, Vienna, MD 21869. Application received for 2020 24-019-0013 Renewal Part 70 for Vienna Gen. Sta

TOWN OF SECRETARY WTP – 152A Main St, Secretary, MD 21664. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

TOWN OF VIENNA WTP – 4423 Market St, Vienna, MD 21869. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

FREDERICK

A T & T – MONROVIA – 11026 Fingerboard Rd, Monrovia, MD 21770. Application received for Emergency Generators GP for (3) Emergency Generators

FREDERICK COUNTY DIVISION OF UTILITIES – 4520 Metropolitan Court, Frederick, MD 21704 (20-1097) Water permit to construct water treatment plant upgrades at the site of 4301 Stockton Place

GAMBRILLS STATE PARK WATER SUPPLY SYSTEM – 8602 Gambrills Park Rd, Frederick, MD 21702. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

GLEN-GERY CORP – ROCK RIDGE PLANT – 9801 Rocky Ridge Rd, Rocky Ridge, MD 21778. Application received for WMA5 GDP-Modification GDP Modification NOI

LOCUST LEVEL, LOT 7 7100 GUILFORD DRIVE – 7100 Guilford Dr, Frederick, MD 21701. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

MES-CUNNINGHAM FALLS STATE PARK – 14039 Catoctin Hollow Rd, Thurmont, MD 21788. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

MOUNT SAINT MARY’S UNIVERSITY – 16300 Old Emmitsburg Rd, Emmitsburg, MD 21727. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

MULFORD CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, INC. – SL-0835 – 171 Skipjack Rd, Prince Frederick, MD 20678

GARRETT

BACKBONE WTP – 124 Camp 4 Rd, Bloomington, MD 21523. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

DEEP CREEK STATE PARK WTP – 898 State Park Rd, Swanton, MD 21561. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

HERRINGTON MANOR STATE PARK – 222 Herrington Lane, Oakland, MD 21550. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

HOYES RUN WATER TREATMENT PLANT PROJECT – 1572 Hoyes Run Rd, McHenry, MD 21541. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

MARYLAND MINERALS, INC – OAKLAND – 499 Quarry Rd S, Oakland, MD 21550. Application received for 2020 023-0079 Renewal SPTO for Limestone Plant

MEADOW MOUNTAIN YOUTH CAMP WTP – 234 Recovery Rd, Grantsville, MD 21535. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

SWALLOW FALLS WWTP – 222 Herrington Lane, Oakland, MD 21550. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

HARFORD

CAMPUS HILLS WATER WORKS – 180 Block Campus Lakes Ct, Bel Air, MD 21015. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

CONOWINGO HYDROELECTRIC PLANT – 2569 Shures Landing Rd, Darlington, MD 21034. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

DARLINGTON WTP – 1200 Anderson Lane, Darlington, MD 21034. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

EVANS FUNERAL CHAPEL – 3 Newport Dr, Forest Hill, MD 21050. Application received for 2020 025-0380 SPTO Renewal for (1) Human Cremator y

HARFORD SANDS, INC. – 77-SP- 0089-A – 40 Fort Hoyle Rd, Joppa, MD 21085 – Mod ification

HAVRE DE GRACE WWTP – 1 Jerry Foster Way, Havre De Grace, MD 21078. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

JEN MARYLAND I, LLC – 7524 WB&A R d, Glen Burnie, MD 21704 (20-1093) Sewage permit to construct a water treatment plant upgrade at the site of 4127 Philadelphia Rd

SOD RUN WWTP – 1212 Chelsea Rd, Perryman, MD 21005. Application received for WMA2M Surface – Renewal Application

XPO LOGISTICS, INC. – 1900 Clark Rd, Havre De Grace, MD 21078. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

HOWARD

CATTAIL CREEK COUNTRY CLUB – 3600 Cattail Creek Dr, Glenwood, MD (20- 1101) Sewage permit to construct a wastewater treatment plant upgrade at the site of 3600 Cattail Dr

ST. JOHN PROPERTIES, INC. – 2560 Lord Baltimore Dr, Baltimore, MD 21244 (20-1100 ) Water permit to construct water treatment plant upgrades at the site of 708-712 Lisbon Center Dr

WILLOWSHIRE SUBDIVISION – 5232 Green Bridge Rd, Dayton, MD 21036. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

BRIGHTON FARM ESTATES -LOT 11 – 13575 Nichols Dr, Clarksville, MD 21029. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

CEDAR CREEK MODEL HOMES – Cross Creek Dr, Columbia, MD 21044. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

LONG GATE OVERLOOK – Montgomery Rd, Ellicott City, MD 21043. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

MD & VA MILK PRODUCERS COOP – 8321 Leishear Rd, Laurel, MD 20723. Application received for WMA1 Surface – Renewal Application

THE VILLAS AT CATTAIL WWTP & WTP – 3500 Roxbury Mills Rd, Glenwood, MD 21738. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

THE WEXLEY – 5836 Meadowridge Rd, Elkridge, MD 21075. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

UNNAMED TRIBUTARY TO SUCKER BRANCH STREAM RESTORATION – 39.28195°, -76.80751° – South of US Route 40, Ellicott City, MD 21043. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

KENT

ROCK HALL WWTP – North Main St & Anderson Ave, Rock Hall, MD 21661. Application received for WMA2 Surface – Renewal Application

MONTGOMERY

BRETTON-WOODS IMF WWTP – 15700 River Rd, Germantown, MD 20874. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

CATHERINE AND ISIAH LEGGETT MATH AND SCIENCE BUILDING – 7600 Takoma Ave, Takoma Park, MD 20912. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

ECOLOGY SERVICES, INC – 7940 Beechcraft Ave, Gaithersburg, MD 20879. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

M LUIS PRODUCTS LLC – 14811 Southlawn Lane, Rockville, MD 20850. Application received for 2020 031-1385 Renewal S-M SPTO for (1) Asphalt Plant

MCCORMICKS ADDITION TO HORIZON HILL – 10608 Red Barn Lane, Potomac, MD 20854. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

MD119 IMPROVEMENTS – Great Senaca Hwy, Gaithersburg, MD 20878. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF HEALTH – 9000 Rockville Pike, Bethesda, MD 20892. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

PETER TAYLOR – 19001 Bucklodge Rd, Boyds , MD 20841. Application received for WMA5 GDP-Modification GDP Modification NOI

PETER TAYLOR – 19001 Bucklodge Rd, Boyds , MD 20841. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

UNITED STATES PHARMACOPEIA – 12601 Twinbrook Pkwy, Rockville, MD 20852. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

WESTFARM HOA INC. – 12301 Sandy Point Ct and 2137 Sweet Clover, Silver Spring, MD 20904. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

NOT YET DETERMINED

BAY BRIDGE ALL ELECTRONIC TOLLING (AET) CONVERSION – BB-3014-0000 – U S 50 from MD 179 to Bay Bridg e , MD. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

NORTH POINT SHOPPING CENTER – 2317 North Point Blvd, Baltimore, MD 21222. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

OUT OF STATE

BRICKWORKS EDDIE ACQUISITION CORPORATION – SL-0830 – 1166 Spring St, Wyomissing, PA 19610

P RINCE GEORGE ’S

7-ELEVEN, INC. #38446 – 13350 Baltimore Ave, Laurel, MD 20707. Application received for GP for (1) Large Motor Vehicle Refueling Facility

CITY OF BOWIE, GROUND MOUNTED SOLAR ARRAY 1&2 – 18509 Central Ave, Mitchellville, MD 20716. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

COLLINGTON CENTER – 16103 Queens Ct., Upper Marlboro, MD 20774. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

DOWER HOUSE RECYCLING AND PROCESSING CENTER – 5900 Dower House Rd, Upper Marlboro, MD 20772. Application received for Refuse Disposal Processing Facility Permit Application

ENTERPRISE ROAD – East side of Enterprise Rd at its intersection with Route 50, Bowie, MD 20720. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

PG CO PUBLIC SCHOOLS – CHEROKEE LANE ELEMENTARY – 2611 Buck Lodge Rd, Hyattsville, MD 20783. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

PG DOE, CLEAN WATER PARTNERSHIP – HAKES LAKEWOOD PARK-TMDL BAY TRUST FUND PROJECT – John Rogers Blvd -community SWM pond, Upper Marlboro, MD 20772. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

T-MOBILE BELTSVILLE SWITCH – 12050 Baltimore Ave, Beltsville, MD 20705. Application received for Installation of one (1) emergency generator rated at 3,000 kilowatts

WHOLE FOODS MID-ATLANTIC DISTRIBUTION CENTER – 1555 Cabin Branch Dr, Landover, MD 20785. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

QUEEN ANNE’ S

CHESAPEAKE COLLEGE – 1000 College Dr, Queenstown, MD 21658. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

FOX RUN CONDOMINIUMS WTP – Fox Run Rd off Hess Rd, Grasonville, MD 21638. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

JOHN & RUTH STOLTZFUS PROPERTY, QA-126 – 148 Jones Farm Lane, Millington, MD 21651. Application received for Sewage Sludge Utilization Agricultural Land Application Permit Application

MY WYE LLC – 550 Carmichael Farm Rd., Queenstown, MD 21658. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

POND AT CHURCH HILL WATER TREATMENT PLANT – 100 Pond Way, Church Hill, MD 21623. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

SCOTT AND KAREN RATZOW – 173 River Run, Queenstown, MD 21658. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

SOMERSET

EASTERN CORRECTIONAL INSTITUTION – 30420 Revells Neck Rd, Westover, MD 21890. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

MD SHA – MD 667 – MP 10.39 – 12.65 (DITCH REPAIR) – MD 667 from MP 10.39 to MP 12.65, Crisfield, MD 28187. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

SOMERSET COUNTY SANITARY DISTRICT – 11916 Somerset Ave, PO Box 326, Princess Anne, MD 21853 (20-109 2) Sewage permit to construct a wastewater treatment plant upgrade at the site of Ewell, Rhodes Point and Tylerton on Smith Island

ST. MARY’S

7-ELEVEN #01038 – 45955 North Run Dr, Lexington Park, MD 20653. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

LEXINGTON MANOR PASSIVE PARK – South Coral Dr, Lexington Park, MD 20653. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

METCOM – 23121 Camden Way , California, MD 20619 (20-1099) Sewage permit to construct a water system upgrade at the site of Shangri-La Dr and FDR Blvd

NAVAL AIR STATION PATUXENT RIVER – 22445 Peary Rd, Bldg 504, Patuxent River, MD 20670. Application received for GP for (3) Small Fuel Burning (Boilers/Heaters)

TALBOT

ANDREW AND ERIN RIGGIN – 11843 Billys Point Lane, Easton, MD 21601. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

MARTINGHAM UTILITIES WWTP & WTP – 24490 Deep Water Point Dr, Saint Michaels, MD 21663. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

MICHAEL FERENCE – 7768 Ratcliffe Manor Rd, Easton, MD 21601. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

WASHINGTON

CENTRAL PRECISION, INC. – 20823 San Mar Rd, Boonsboro, MD 21713. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

CITY OF HAGERSTOWN WATER SUPPLY SYSTEM – Hagerstown & Vicinity, Hagerstown, MD 21740. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM SUPPLIED BY MT. AETNA WATER SYSTEM – 10221 Crystal Falls Dr, Hagerstown, MD 21740. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

FAHRNEY-KEEDY COMMUNITY CENTER-ADULT DAY CARE – 8507 Mapleville Rd, Boonsboro, MD 21713. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

LAUREL SAND & GRAVEL, INC. – BEAVER CREEK QUARRY – 10101 Mapleville Rd, Hagerstown, MD 21740. Application received for Toxics PTC for (2) Stacking Conveyors

MCP LLC – 560 Western Maryland Pkwy, Hagerstown, MD 21740. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

MORAN FOODS INC – 9822 Prosperity Lane, Williamsport, MD 21795. Application received for WMA3 Groundwater – New Application

SHARPSBURG PIKE TACO BELL – 10425 Sharpsburg Pike, Hagerstown, MD 21740. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

THOMAS, BENNETT & HUNTER, INC – 11661 Hopewell Rd, Hagerstown, MD 21740. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

WICOMICO

LEE ELLEN GRIFFITH – 21970 Nanticoke Rd, Tyaskin , MD 21865. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

OAK RIDGE BAPTIST CHURCH/SWM POND AND – 361 Tilghman Rd, Salisbury, MD 21804. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

POPLAR HILL PRE-RELEASE UNIT – 24090 Nanticoke Rd, Quantico, MD 21856. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

SPARTECH LLC – SALISBURY – 601 Marvel Rd, Salisbury, MD 21801. Application received for 2020 24-045-0082 Ren. Part 70 for Plastic film mfg plant

VILLAGES AT SLEEPY HOLLOW HOA STORMWATER MANAGEMENT PONDS – Multiple SWM Ponds throughout HOA, Salisbury, MD 21802. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

WORCESTER

CALIBER COLLISION CENTERS #3002 – 11805 Ocean Gateway, Ocean City, MD 21842. Application received for WMA3 Groundwater – Renewal Application

OCEAN CITY WATER SUPPLY SYSTEM – Ocean City & Vicinity, Ocean City, MD 21842. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

OCEANS EAST – 9828 Seahawk Rd, Berlin, MD 21811. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

RANDALL M. AND ANDERSON S. HASTINGS – 06-SP-0997 – 9539 Goody Hill Rd, Berlin, MD 21811 – Permit renewal

SANIBEL – 14401 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City, MD 21842. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

Permits Issued 9/16/2020 thru 10/15/2020

ALLEGANY

BERRY GLOBAL – 11301 Superfos Dr, SE, Cumberland, MD 21502. Issued GDP New Registration

A NNE ARUNDEL

AMERICAN WATER OPERATIONS & MAINTENANCE, INC. – 8680 Mapes Rd, Ft. Meade MD 20755 (20-1 4-1049) Water permit to construct a replacement water tower at the site of 26 th St and Annapolis Rd (Rt 175)

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY – 2662 Riva Rd, Heritage Complex MS-5116, Annapolis, MD 21401 (19-25-1081) Sewage permit to construct a wastewater treatment plant upgrade, with yard piping, liners, and primary clarifier at the site of the existing Annapolis Water Reclamation Facility

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY PUBLIC WORKS – 445 Maxwell Frye Rd, Millersville, MD 21108 (19- 26-1125) Sewage permit to install air/vacuum valves at the site of 8037, 8000 and Solley Rd

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY PUBLIC WORKS – 445 Maxwell Frye Rd, Bldg A, Millersville, MD 21108 (19 -23-1138 ) Sewage permit to construct sewage pumping stations upgrades at the site of 7829 Leyman Rd

MP A – COX CREEK DREDGED MATERIAL CONTAINMENT FACILITY – 1000 Kembo Rd, Curtis Bay, MD 21226. Issued GDP New Registration

NATIONAL SECURITY AGENCY – 9800 Savage Rd, Fort George G. Meade, MD 20755. Issued 003-0317-5-0900 for (2) small FBE

TRUE FOOD KITCHEN – 1906 Towne Centre Blvd, Ste 110, Annapolis, MD 21401. Issued 003-1684-8-0359 GP for (1) Charbroiler

BALTIMORE CITY

DUNDALK MARINE TERMINAL – 2700 Broening Hwy, Dundalk, MD 21222. Issued Permit

MDOT MTA KIRK BUS TRANSPORTATION DIVISION – 2300 Kirk Ave, Baltimore, MD 21218. Issued 510-3793-4-3304 through 4-3306 GP for (3) Small FBE

MDOT MTA KIRK BUS TRANSPORTATION DIVISION – 2300 Kirk Ave, Baltimore, MD 21218. Issued 510-3793-9-1397 GP for (1) Emer Gen

WAWA FOOD MARKET# 8511 – 4901 Boston St, Baltimore, MD 21224. Issued 510-3795-9-1398 GP for Large Motor Vehicle Refueling Facility

BALTIMORE

AMAZON.COM SERVICES, LLC MTN9 – 5300 Nottingham Dr, Nottingham, MD 21236. Issued GDP New Registration

BALTIMORE COUNTRY CLUB – 11700 Jenifer Rd, Timonium, MD 21093. Issued Permit

C P CRANE GENERATING STATION – 1001 Carroll Island Rd, Middle River, MD 21220. Issued Permit

COCKEY’S ENTERPRISES, INC – 3300 Transway Rd, Baltimore, MD 21227. Issued 2020-RTH-09018 Scrap Tire Hauler License

PEARLSTONE FAMILY CAMP – 5425 Mount Gilead Rd, Reisterstown, MD 21136. Issued Permit

URBAN N. ZINK CONTRACTOR, INC – 6924 Ebenezer Rd, Chase, MD 21027. Issued 2020-RSC10216 Scrap Tire Secondary Collection Facility License

URBAN N. ZINK CONTRACTOR, INC – 6924 Ebenezer Rd, Chase, MD 21027. Issued 2020-RTH-10207 Scrap Tire Hauler License

VERIZON MARYLAND INC – 45 Westminster Rd, Reisterstown, MD 21136. Issued 005-0435-9-1593 GP for (1) Emer Generator

CALVERT

GUY, GLORIA AND ROBERT HALL FARM, CV-23 – 420 Gott Rd, Prince Frederick, MD 20678. Issued 2019-SAG-5762 Sewage Sludge Utilization Agricultural Land Application Permit

LEONARD OGDEN PROPERTY, CV-74 – 480 Gott Rd, Prince Frederick, MD 20678. Issued 2019-SAG-5753 Sewage Sludge Utilization Agricultural Land Application Permit

TYNEWYDD FARMS, CV-41 – 8971 Mackall Rd, Saint Leonard, MD 20685. Issued 2019-SAG-5758 Sewage Sludge Utilization Agricultural Land Application Permit

C AROLINE

JAMES AND WANDA SUE LEWIS, CR-81 – 25019 Harrington Rd, Greensboro, MD 21639. Issued 2019-SAG-4477 Sewage Sludge Utilization Agricultural Land Application Permit

SPRING TRIBBETT/TWIN MAPLES HOME FARM – 14130 Clarks Ln, Ridgely, MD 21660. Issued GDP New Registration

CARROLL

LEHIGH CEMENT COMPANY, L.L.C. -87-SP-0275 675 Quaker Hill Rd, Union Bridge, MD 21791 – Modification

PUBLIC WORKS FACILITY – 4031 Gill Ave, Hampstead, MD 21074. Issued GDP New Registration

TODD VILLAGE MOBILE HOME PARK – 2636 Old Westminster Pike, Finksburg, MD 21048. Issued Permit

C ECIL

CE 21 CHRISTOPHER PRICE PROPERTY – N/S Pond Neck Rd, N/S Grove Neck Rd, Earleville, MD 21919. Issued 2019-SAG-6089 Sewage Sludge Utilization Agricultural Land Application Permit

CECIL COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS – 200 Chesapeake Blvd, Ste 2400A, Elkton, MD 21921. (20-22- 1002) Sewage permit to construct a wastewater sewer at the site of Route 40 and Red Toad Rd

PERRYVILLE WWTP – 72 Ikea Way, Perryville, MD 21903. Issued Permit

TOWN OF CHARLESTOWN WTP – End of Frederick St, Charlestown, MD 21914. Issued GDP New Registration

CHARLES

AB&H EXCAVATING, INC. – 07-SP-1023-1 – P.O. Box 330, Callaway MD 20620 – Transfer

CHA 3 – GARNER – WICOMICO WESTFIELD LLC, CH-180 – 13100 Mount Victoria Rd & Wicomico Beach Rd, Newburg, MD 20664. Issued 2019-SAG-5742 Sewage Sludge Utilization Agricultural Land Application Permit

CHARLES COUNTY COMMISSIONERS/UTILITIES DIVISION – Attention: William Thompson, 5310 Hawthorne Rd, La Plata, MD 20646 (19-25-1128) Sewage permit to construct secondary and final clar i fier improvements at the site of 5310 Hawthorne Rd

MATTAWOMAN WWTP – 5310 Hawthorne Rd, La Plata, MD 20646. Issued 2020-STR-6115 Sewage Sludge Utilization Transportation Permit

NICE/MIDDLETON BRIDGE RMC BATCH PLANT – Orland Park Rd, Newburg, MD 20664. Issued 017-0280-6-0172 GP for concrete batch plant

FREDERICK

CLUSTERED SPIRES GOLF COURSE – 8415 Gas House Pike, Frederick, MD 21701. Issued Permit

DISTRIBUTIION SYSTEM SUPPLIED BY SANDY HOOK WATER SYSTEM – 19011 Sandy H ook Rad, Knoxville, MD 21758. Issued GDP New Registration

MES-CUNNINGHAM FALLS STATE PARK – 14039 Catoctin Hollow Rd, Thurmont, MD 21788. Issued GDP New Registration

VULCAN CONSTRUCTION MATERIALS, LLC – FREDERICK QUARRY – 4120 Buckeystown Pike, Frederick, MD 21704. Issued GDP Modification Registration

HARFORD

BULL ON THE BEACH – 2306 Churchville Rd, Bel Air, MD 21015. Issued Permit

CAMPUS HILLS WATER WORKS – 180 Block Campus Lakes Ct, Bel Air, MD 21015. Issued GDP New Registration

HOWARD

HIGHLAND CROSSING, LLC – PO Box 153, Attention: Kevin Bell, Highland, MD 20777 (20- 16-1061) Water permit to construct a water treatment system at the site of 12818 Highland Rd

LITTLE PATUXENT WATER RECLAMATION PLANT – 8900 Greenwood Pl, Savage, MD 20763. Issued Permit

STAR CONCRETE CORP – 7206 Montevideo Rd, Jessup, MD 20794. Issued 027-0704-6-0478 GP for concrete silo and truck loading

MONTGOMERY

BARDON, INC. – 77-SP-0061-E – 6401 Golden Triangle Dr, Ste 400, Greenbelt, MD 20770

CATHERINE AND ISIAH LEGGETT MATH AND SCIENCE BUILDING – 7600 Takoma Ave, Takoma Park, MD 20912. Issued GDP New Registration

DICKERSON GENERATING STATION/GENON MID-ATLANTIC, LLC. – 21200 Martinsburg Rd, Dickerson, MD 20842. Issued GDP Modification Registration

PETER TAYLOR – 19001 Bucklodge Road, Boyds , MD 20841. Issued GDP Modification Registration

PETER TAYLOR – 19001 Bucklodge Road, Boyds , MD 20841. Issued GDP New Registration

UNITED STATES PHARMACOPEIA – 12601 Twinbrook Pkwy, Rockville, MD 20852. Issued GDP New Registration

WESTFARM HOA INC. – 12301 Sandy Point Ct and 2137 Sweet Clover, Silver Spring, MD 20904. Issued GDP New Registration

WSSC WASTE HAULER SEPTIC DISPOSAL 701 MUDDY BRANCH – 701 Muddy Branch Rd, Gaithersburg, MD 20878. Issued 2020-STR-6116 Sewage Sludge Utilization Transportation Permit

NOT YET DETERMINED

MDOT SHA OFFICE OF ENVIRONMENTAL DESIGN, LANDSCAPE PROGRAMS DIVISION – Multiple Sites, MD Issued GDP New Registration

PRINCE GEORGE’S

DON CECY’S PUPUSERIA – 7982 New Hampshire Ave, Hyattsville, MD 20783. Issued 033-2922-8-0431 GP for (1) Charbroiler

GENON CHALK POINT LLC GENERATING STATION – 25100 Chalk Point Rd, Aquasco , MD 20608. Issued GDP Modification Registration

PATUXENT RIVER 4-H CENTER FOUNDATION, INC. – 18405 Queen Anne Rd, Upper Marlboro, MD 20774. Issued Permit

VERIZON MARYLAND INC – 7781 Landover Rd, Landover, MD 20785. Issued 033-0796-9-1579 GP for (1) Emer Gen

WASHINGTON SUBURBAN SANITARY COMMISSION – 14501 Sweitzer Lane, Laurel, MD 20707 (20-11-1021) Water permit to construct a water main replacement project at the site of Wheeler Rd and Iverson Place

WSSC RITCHIE ROAD SEWAGE PUMPING STATION – 389 Ritchie Rd, Capitol Heights, MD 20743. Issued 2020-STR-6117 Sewage Sludge Utilization Transportation Permit

QUEEN ANNE’S

BRIDGETOWN DEVELOPMENT COMPANY, L.L.C. -11-SP-1086 – P.O. Box 330, Callaway, MD 20620 – Modification

MY WYE LLC – 550 Carmichael Farm Rd., Queenstown, MD 21658. Issued GDP New Registration

QUEEN ANNE’S COUNTY – Attention: Dave MacGoashan , 312 Safet Dr, Stevensville, MD 21666 (20-21-1080) Sewage permit to construct a sanitary sewer system at the site of Tower Gardens subdivision , near Kent Point Rd & Tower Rd

SCOTT AND KAREN RATZOW – 173 River Run, Queenstown, MD 21658. Issued GDP New Registration

SOMERSET

A.J. KING – 95-SP-0496-A – 30466 Charles Barnes Rd, Westover, MD 21871

ST. MARY’S

NAVAL AIR STATION PATUXENT RIVER – 22445 Peary Rd, Bldg 504, Patuxent River, MD 20670. Issued 037-0017-5-0086 GP for (3) small FBE

NAVAL AIR STATION PATUXENT RIVER – 22445 Peary Rd, Bldg 504, Patuxent River, MD 20670. Issued 037-0017-9-0119 GP for (1) Emer Gen

TALBOT

ANDREW AND ERIN RIGGIN – 11843 Billys Point Lane, Easton, MD 21601. Issued GDP New Registration

GORDON AND NAOMI BEHRENS PROPERTY – TA 4 – 30522 Skipton Cordova Rd, Cordova, MD 21625. Issued 2019-SAG-4393 Sewage Sludge Utilization Agricultural Land Application Permit

MICHAEL FERENCE – 7768 Ratcliffe Manor Rd, Easton, MD 21601. Issued GDP New Registration

WASHINGTON

C & O CANAL, NHP – 1850 Dual Hwy, Hagerstown, MD 21740. Issued GDP New Registration

CITY OF HAGERSTOWN WATER SUPPLY SYSTEM – Hagerstown & Vicinity, Hagerstown, MD 21740. Issued GDP New Registration

CLEAR SPRING WTP – 12068 National Pike (US Route 40), Clear Spring, MD 21722. Issued GDP New Registration

DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM SUPPLIED BY HIGHFIELD WATER SYSTEM – 144078 Water Company Rd, Cascade, MD 21719. Issued GDP New Registration

DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM SUPPLIED BY MT. AETNA WATER SYSTEM – 10221 Crystal Falls Dr, Hagerstown, MD 21740. Issued GDP New Registration

SHARPSBURG WTP – 17070 Shepherdstown Pike, Sharpsburg, MD 21782. Issued GDP New Registration

THOMAS, BENNETT & HUNTER, INC – 11661 Hopewell Rd, Hagerstown, MD 21740. Issued GDP New Registration

WICOMICO

CITY OF SALISBURY – 125 N Division St, Room 202, Salisbury MD 21804 (20-23-1056) Sewage permit to construct a wastewater lift station renovation at the site of 221/223 Glen Ave

GRANT COUNTY MULCH, INC. PITTSVILLE FACILITY – 34052 Old Ocean City Rd, Pittsville, MD 21850. Issued 2020-NWW-GP01 Natural Wood Waste Recycling General Permit

LEE ELLEN GRIFFITH – 21970 Nanticoke Rd, Tyaskin , MD 21865. Issued GDP New Registration

NEWLAND PARK MUNICIPAL LANDFILL – 7161 Brick Kiln Rd, Salisbury, MD 21801. Issued 2020-WMF-0283 Refuse Disposal Municipal Landfill Permit

SALISBURY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL – 807 Parker Rd, Salisbury, MD 21804. Issued Permit

SALISBURY UNIVERSITY – 1101 Camden Ave, Salisbury, MD 21801. Issued 045-0036-5-0129 GP for Small FBE

VILLAGES AT SLEEPY HOLLOW HOA STORMWATER MANAGEMENT PONDS – Multiple SWM Ponds throughout HOA, Salisbury, MD 21802. Issued GDP New Registration

WORCESTER