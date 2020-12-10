Hoyer Congratulates Leaders of the Future Forum for the 117th Congress

“For the past five years, Future Forum has elevated the voices, dreams, and aspirations of younger Americans. With Members from every corner of the Democratic Caucus, it truly represents the future of our country. I join in thanking Rep Stephanie Murphy for her leadership of the Future Forum this Congress and congratulate Rep. Darren Soto on being unanimously chosen to succeed her as Chair, along with Reps. Colin Allred and Haley Stevens as Vice Chairs. I look forward to continuing to work closely with them and all the Members of Future Forum to achieve its goals of a more inclusive economy, a healthier planet, a more equal justice system, and better opportunities for more affordable education and health care. With their help, the House will remain focused on those who deserve to inherit a stronger and most just America and a more sustainable planet.”