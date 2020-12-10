Regenerative Medicine Foundation Announces New Award to Honor Outstanding Immigrant Stem Cell Scientists
The award will recognize foreign-born scientists that immigrated to the US and whose work has made a profound contribution to the field of stem cell biology.WASHINGTON,D.C., UNITED STATES, December 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Regenerative Medicine Foundation (RMF) is pleased to announce a new Stem Cell & Regenerative Medicine Action Award. The “Immigrant Scientist of Distinction” will celebrate the accomplishments of immigrant stem cell scientists. The first award will be presented at next year’s World Stem Cell Summit, uniquely formatted for both live and virtual attendance in Winston-Salem, NC, from June 14-17, 2021.
The award will recognize exceptional foreign-born scientists that immigrated to the United States and whose work has made a profound contribution to the field of stem cell biology.
A select scientific awards committee will evaluate candidates based on their achievements and overall contribution to and impact on the field of stem cell biology. Committee recommendations will be submitted to the RMF Board of Directors for final consideration and approval. Selection of the recipient(s) will be made based solely on the merit of his or her scientific accomplishments without regard to race, gender, religious or political views.
Presentation of the award will be made at the internationally broadcast ceremony, in conjunction with the 2021 World Stem Cell Summit.
“The United States has been built on the contributions to science and our country by immigrants, citizens who have worked to advance their respective fields and made the choice to call America their home. Especially at this time in our nation’s history, it is time to honor those individuals who have come here and contributed so much to the field of stem cell science and regenerative medicine,” said Bernard Siegel, Executive Director of the Regenerative Medicine Foundation and founder and co-chair of the annual World Stem Cell Summit.
The Stem Cell & Regenerative Action Awards have provided recognition of achievements by individuals and organizations in the stem cell advocacy arena since 2005. Some of the past honorees include Gift of Life Marrow Registry (advocacy), President-elect Joe Biden & Dr. Jill Biden (leadership), Bob Klein (leadership), the US National Lab on the International Space Station (Innovation), JDRF (international advocacy), Michael J.Fox (advocacy), the news program “CBS 60 Minutes” (media integrity) and others.
To learn more about past honorees and details for sponsoring the upcoming 2021 Stem Cell and Regenerative Medicine Action Awards, please visit, https://www.worldstemcellsummit.com/stem-cell-action-awards
About the World Stem Cell Summit (WSCS)
Produced by the non-profit Regenerative Medicine Foundation (RMF), and in its 16th year, the World Stem Cell Summit will take place June 14-17, 2021, based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. In 2021, the Summit is combined with the annual WFIRM and RMF Regenerative Medicine Essentials Course. The Summit is the most inclusive and expansive interdisciplinary, networking, and partnering meeting in the stem cell science and regenerative medicine field. With the overarching purpose of fostering translation of biomedical research, funding, and investments targeting cures, the Summit and co-located conferences serve a diverse ecosystem of stakeholders. For more information about the upcoming virtual World Stem Cell Summit, please visit: www.worldstemcellsummit.com.
About the Regenerative Medicine Foundation (RMF):
The nonprofit Regenerative Medicine Foundation fosters strategic collaborations to accelerate the development of regenerative medicine to improve health and deliver cures. RMF unites the world’s leading researchers, medical centers, universities, labs, businesses, funders, policymakers, experts in law, regulation and ethics, medical philanthropies, and patient organizations. We maintain a trusted network of leaders and pursue our mission by producing our flagship World Stem Cell Summit series of conferences and public days, honoring leaders through the Stem Cell and Regenerative Medicine Action Awards, supporting our official journal partner STEM CELLS Translational Medicine (SCTM), promoting solution-focused policy initiatives both nationally and internationally and creating STEM/STEAM educational projects. For more information about RMF, please visit: www.regmedfoundation.org.
Joseph Dawson
Regenerative Medicine Foundation
joseph@regmedfoundation.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn