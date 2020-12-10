TV Icon Joyce DeWitt Leads YouTube's Top Five Free Christmas Movies of 2020
Joyce DeWitt plays Rita, a waitress at a Waffle House near Nashville where an unlikely mix of customers are getting snowed in on Christmas Eve.USA, December 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Broadway and the local theatres aren’t open for your red sweater holiday musical this year, a classic television star is back in a heartwarming filmed stage production set in a Waffle House on YouTube.
Joyce DeWitt (who played Janet Wood for eight seasons on ABC’s hit Three’s Company) plays Rita, a waitress at a Waffle House near Nashville where an unlikely mix of customers are getting snowed in on Christmas Eve. The musical comedy, “Scattered, Smothered & Covered Christmas ” has everything you want from holiday theatre and features new music from Randy Travis, T. Graham Brown and some of Nashville’s top songwriters. Brown also appears in the production, filmed as a workshop with Broadway aspirations last Christmas before COVID dimmed marquee lights throughout the world.
“We are offering this play for free this Christmas because it has a message that needs to be shared in this very difficult circumstance we are in,” shared DeWitt in a recent interview. “It’s a magical journey of love and truth that deserves to be enjoyed by a worldwide audience.”
You can access the musical for free at www.WaffleHouseMusical.com from December 11 through New Years Day. Originally commissioned as a new work by Metro Nashville Arts Commission, playwright Kaine Riggan received over 1200 song submissions and crafted the script and characters around the chosen songs.
TOP FIVE FREE CHRISTMAS MOVIES ON YOUTUBE
1. “Scattered, Smothered & Covered Christmas” (2020) Filmed as a live theatrical workshop of a new holiday musical comedy starring Joyce DeWitt, Kay Gobbell & T. Graham Brown.
2. “A Christmas Carol” (1984) George C. Scott stars in Charles Dickens’ famous 1843 novella of the same name. Clive Donner directs the British-American made-for-television adaptation filmed in scenic Shrewsbury, Shropshire in the English Midlands.
3. “Miracle on 34th Street” (1973) The 20th Century Fox, American made-for-television Christmas comedy-drama fantasy film by Fielder Cook. It stars Sebastian Cabot as Kris Kringle and Jane Alexander as Karen Walker.
4. “Dolly Parton’s A Smoky Mountain Christmas” (1986) Starring Dolly Parton and Lee Majors and directed by Henry Winkler (Happy Days’ “The Fonz”) this is a touching tribute to Parton’s upbringing in East Tennessee.
5. “Noel” (2004) This Christmas-themed drama written by David Hubbard and directed by Chazz Palminteri stars Penelope Cruz, Susan Sarandon, Paul Walker, Alan Arkin and an uncredited Robin Williams.
