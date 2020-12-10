Armada Analytics, Inc. relocating headquarters and expanding operations in Greenville County, SC
Real estate consultancy to invest over $1 million, create 33 new jobs
County Council is pleased that Armada Analytics is expanding its business and moving into a prime location in downtown Greenville, S.C. We look forward to helping the company continue to grow.”GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, December 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Armada Analytics, Inc., a real estate consulting company, today announced plans to relocate and expand operations in Greenville County, S.C. The more than $1 million investment will create 33 new jobs.
— Butch Kirven, Greenville County Council Chairman
Originally launched in Clemson, S.C. in 2006, Armada Analytics, Inc. provides high-quality commercial real estate underwriting research and analysis services tailored specifically to each client’s needs. The company serves a variety of clients, including government programs, banks, insurance companies, lenders, pension funds and others.
“We have called Greenville our home for more than 10 years and look forward to the next 10. We are excited about our investment and our future growth in the city,” said Armada Analytics Chairman Zack Devier.
Now headquartered at 104 South Main Street in Greenville, Armada Analytics, Inc.’s expansion allows for future growth and promotes a creative and collaborative work experience. The new facilities will function as an educational destination for training employees and clients all across the country.
“South Carolina is a place where businesses of all types can find success, and today’s announcement by Armada Analytics, Inc. is a testament to that” stated South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster. “We congratulate this company on their success and look forward to watching them continue to grow in Greenville for years to come.”
“It’s exciting to see a company like Armada Analytics, Inc. increase its footprint and create new jobs in South Carolina. Our business climate continues to foster growth among our existing companies – which is a top priority for us,” added Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt.
Since 2006, Armada has built a reputation as a go-to provider for Fannie Mae DUS lenders, Freddie Mac Seller/Servicers, and MAP and LEAN-approved HUD lenders. From offices in Greenville, Dallas and Nashville, Armada has diversified its services to meet the needs of the industry, becoming recognized as a one-stop due diligence shop, encompassing dependable, value-added services, from sizing to securitization.
“County Council is pleased that Armada Analytics is expanding its business in Greenville County and moving into a prime location in downtown Greenville, said Greenville County Council Chairman and Greenville Area Development Corporation Board Member H.G. "Butch" Kirven. “Armada Analytics has developed a proven formula for success in providing high-quality, U.S.-based commercial real estate underwriting research and analysis services and will be filling a number of new jobs in the process. We look forward to helping the company continue to grow and prosper in our thriving community."
"Armada’s decision to expand its facilities and grow its workforce in Greenville points to a positive economic climate that's welcoming to innovators, thinkers and corporate citizens who’ve adopted a hybrid model of headquarters and home offices,” noted Greenville City Manager John McDonough. “We’re hopeful Armada's investment leads to more opportunities for the recruitment of companies that offer good wages and flexible work options."
The expansion is expected to be completed by January 2021. Individuals interested in joining the Armada Analytics, Inc. team should visit the company’s recruitment webpage.
Since its founding in mid-2001, the GADC team’s efforts have resulted in the announcement of more than 29,000 new jobs and in excess of $5.3 billion in capital investment in Greenville County. To learn more, please visit www.goGADC.com or call (864) 235-2008. To learn more about workforce opportunities, visit www.jobsingreenvillesc.com.
Sam Patrick
Patrick Marketing
+1 864-787-0820
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn