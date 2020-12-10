Wyoming celebrates Wreaths Across America program

Dec 10, 2020

The public is invited to view the virtual ceremony for Wyoming’s state remembrance wreath on Monday, Dec. 14. The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. and will be available to view on the Wyoming National Guard Facebook page after the event has concluded. The ceremony is part of the Wreaths Across America program that honors all veterans and active military members during the holidays.

The ceremony will be hosted by the Wyoming Veterans Commission. Governor of Wyoming, Mark Gordon, and Maj. Gen. Gregory Porter will be the featured speakers.

The tradition of donated wreaths began in 1992 in Harrington, Maine when the Worcester Wreath Company donated their surplus wreaths to the Arlington National Cemetery. Wreaths Across America is now in its 13th year and the wreaths bring remembrance to over 230 National and State Veterans cemeteries and monuments across the nation.

This year, as in past years, wreaths will be donated for a special ceremony at each State Capitol and a 38″ ceremonial wreath for our Nation’s Capitol. All of these specially made wreaths are donated by the Worcester Wreath Company.

This annual event seeks to further the Wreaths Across America mission of “Remember. Honor. Teach.” Ensuring that the memory of those who served our country endures. The remembrance wreath will remain at the Capitol rotunda throughout the holiday season.

For more information about the ceremony, contact the Wyoming Veterans Commission at (307) 777-8152. To view the ceremony, please visit www.facebook.com/wyoguard.

To learn more about the national efforts, go to www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.