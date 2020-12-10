Anti-Acne Serum Market Growing $1.5 Billion by 2026 | COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Top Players
The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging anti-acne serum market trends and opportunities.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Anti-Acne Serum Market garnered $810.2 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach $1.5 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2019 to 2026.
Surge in number of beauty-conscious customers, rise in demand for anti-acne serum among women, and major marketing strategies adopted by manufacturers drive the growth of the global anti-acne serum market. However, availability of advanced beauty treatments hinders the market growth. On the other hand, innovative strategies adopted for social media marketing and inclination of men toward using anti-acne serum create numerous opportunities.
Based on nature, the female segment held the highest market share in the global anti-acne serum market, accounting for more than three-fourths of the total market share in 2018, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.2% from 2019 to 2026. This is due to majority of women population being beauty conscious and their inclination toward fixing skin abnormalities frequently. The research also analyzes the male segment.
Based on distribution channel, the offline segment accounted for more than four-fifths of the total share of the global anti-acne serum market in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to the ease in availability of anti-acne products at affordable prices. However, the online segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.0% from 2019 to 2026, owing to surge in Internet penetration across the world and innovative marketing strategies adopted by market players.
Based on region, North America is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 9.1% from 2019 to 2026. This is attributed to rise in trend of health and wellness in the U.S. and increase in inclination toward healthy and glowing skin over good looks. On the other hand, Europe held the highest market share in 2018, accounting for nearly one-third of the global anti-acne serum market, and will maintain its leadership status in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is due to high adoption of these products for incurring blemishes or skin breakouts by Europeans.
Key players profiled in the global anti-acne serum industry include Murad Europe Ltd., PCA Skin, GM Collin, Ulta Beauty, Inc. (Mario Badescu), iS Clinical, Clinique Laboratories LLC, Dermstore LLC, Glossier, Inc., Sunday Riley, and Estée Lauder.
