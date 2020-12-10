How to Become a Certified Food Protection Manager

Dec 10, 2020

By Gwen Lee, Senior Manager, Food Safety Programs, FMI

FMI members representing the food retail industry strongly support food safety training and education of store management and associates. A successful food safety program begins with managers who are knowledgeable about food safety hazards and are committed to controlling risk factors within their operation.

To prevent foodborne illness and cultivate our industry’s future leaders, FMI recommends the retail food industry utilize retail-focused training materials from the FMI SafeMark® Food Safety program. SafeMark is an effective tool for individuals preparing for any nationally accredited food manager certification exam, including the SafeMark version of the Certified Food Protection Manager (CFPM) exam.

The SafeMarkfood safety training and certification program is designed to meet the job-specific needs of the supermarket industry. The materials covered within the program are based on the most recent FDA Food Code, and other jurisdiction-specific requirements.

FMI’s testing partner, Prometric, recently introduced a remote assessment solution called ProProctor™ to meet the CFPM exam needs of our members by offering flexibility with when and where associates take the CFPM exam. With ProProctor, associates can take the CFPM anytime and anywhere. When coupled with online SafeMark training courses, store managers and associates are able to successfully complete the SafeMark food safety training courses and achieve Food Protection Manager Certification without having to leave their home or place of work.

FMI Board Policy: CFPM and Food Safety Training