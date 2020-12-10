E-Prescription Market 2021, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2026

A New Market Study, titled “E-Prescription Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, December 10, 2020

This report provides in depth study of “E-Prescription Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The E-Prescription Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global E-Prescription market. This report focused on E-Prescription market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global E-Prescription Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

e-Prescription market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global e-Prescription market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

The key players covered in this study

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Athenahealth, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Change Healthcare Holdings, Inc.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.

Drfirst, Inc.

Epic Systems Corporation

Henry Schein, Inc.

Medical Information Technology, Inc.

Quality Systems, Inc.

Relayhealth Corporation

Surescripts-Rxhub, LLC.

Practice Fusion, Inc.

Greenway Health LLC

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premise Solutions

Cloud-based Solutions

Market segment by Application, split into

Clinics

Hospitals

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by e-Prescription Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global e-Prescription Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 On-premise Solutions

1.4.3 Cloud-based Solutions

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global e-Prescription Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Clinics

1.5.3 Hospitals

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

13.1.1 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. Company Details

13.1.2 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. Business Overview

13.1.3 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. e-Prescription Introduction

13.1.4 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. Revenue in e-Prescription Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. Recent Development

13.2 Athenahealth, Inc.

13.2.1 Athenahealth, Inc. Company Details

13.2.2 Athenahealth, Inc. Business Overview

13.2.3 Athenahealth, Inc. e-Prescription Introduction

13.2.4 Athenahealth, Inc. Revenue in e-Prescription Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Athenahealth, Inc. Recent Development

13.3 Cerner Corporation

13.3.1 Cerner Corporation Company Details

13.3.2 Cerner Corporation Business Overview

13.3.3 Cerner Corporation e-Prescription Introduction

13.3.4 Cerner Corporation Revenue in e-Prescription Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Cerner Corporation Recent Development

13.4 Change Healthcare Holdings, Inc.

13.4.1 Change Healthcare Holdings, Inc. Company Details

13.4.2 Change Healthcare Holdings, Inc. Business Overview

13.4.3 Change Healthcare Holdings, Inc. e-Prescription Introduction

13.4.4 Change Healthcare Holdings, Inc. Revenue in e-Prescription Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Change Healthcare Holdings, Inc. Recent Development

13.5 Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.

13.5.1 Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. Company Details

13.5.2 Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. Business Overview

13.5.3 Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. e-Prescription Introduction

13.5.4 Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. Revenue in e-Prescription Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. Recent Development

13.6 Drfirst, Inc.

13.6.1 Drfirst, Inc. Company Details

13.6.2 Drfirst, Inc. Business Overview

13.6.3 Drfirst, Inc. e-Prescription Introduction

13.6.4 Drfirst, Inc. Revenue in e-Prescription Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Drfirst, Inc. Recent Development

13.7 Epic Systems Corporation

13.7.1 Epic Systems Corporation Company Details

13.7.2 Epic Systems Corporation Business Overview

13.7.3 Epic Systems Corporation e-Prescription Introduction

13.7.4 Epic Systems Corporation Revenue in e-Prescription Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Epic Systems Corporation Recent Development

13.8 Henry Schein, Inc.

13.8.1 Henry Schein, Inc. Company Details

13.8.2 Henry Schein, Inc. Business Overview

13.8.3 Henry Schein, Inc. e-Prescription Introduction

13.8.4 Henry Schein, Inc. Revenue in e-Prescription Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Henry Schein, Inc. Recent Development

13.9 Medical Information Technology, Inc.

13.9.1 Medical Information Technology, Inc. Company Details

13.9.2 Medical Information Technology, Inc. Business Overview

13.9.3 Medical Information Technology, Inc. e-Prescription Introduction

13.9.4 Medical Information Technology, Inc. Revenue in e-Prescription Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Medical Information Technology, Inc. Recent Development

13.10 Quality Systems, Inc.

13.10.1 Quality Systems, Inc. Company Details

13.10.2 Quality Systems, Inc. Business Overview

13.10.3 Quality Systems, Inc. e-Prescription Introduction

13.10.4 Quality Systems, Inc. Revenue in e-Prescription Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Quality Systems, Inc. Recent Development

13.11 Relayhealth Corporation

13.12 Surescripts-Rxhub, LLC.

13.13 Practice Fusion, Inc.

13.14 Greenway Health LLC

