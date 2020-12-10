COVID19 Vaccine And Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis 2020

The Business Research Company’s COVID19 Vaccine And Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis Report 2020

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avail up to 50% off on ALL research reports at: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports. Offer applies until Dec 31st.

With remarkable efficiency, the United Kingdom has become the first country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine that has been proven to be highly effective. The USA is soon to follow, and other countries like India are speeding along the path to vaccine approval too. The development of potential drugs and vaccines for COVID-19 is progressing quickly. There is a massive increase in the COVID-19 drugs and vaccines pipeline owing to the urgent need to contain the spread of disease. Government agencies, global health authorities and institutes, and biopharmaceutical companies are focusing on remedies to treat the patients and control the infection spread. Increasing every day, 450+ potential therapeutic candidates are under investigation. While two-thirds of the pipeline account for therapeutic drugs, the remaining one-third accounts for vaccines.

Separate from the coronavirus vaccine development alone, the global COVID-19 current therapy market is expected to grow from $10.83 billion in 2019 to $16.51 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 52.5%. The growth is mainly attributed to the urgent need to treat the growing number of cases. Existing drugs such as Remdesivir, Hydroxychloroquine, Ritonavir, Lopinavir, Interferon Beta, among others have been repurposed for the COVID-19 treatment. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $27.27 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 18.2%.

The COVID19 vaccine and therapeutics pipeline analysis market report provides an analysis of the coronavirus (COVID-19) therapeutics and vaccines under development, and now the ones approved. The report includes existing vaccines developed against MERS-CoV and SARS-CoV. The novel coronavirus-2019 (nCoV-19) has been named as severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) by the International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses (ICTV) due to its genetic similarity with the coronavirus responsible for the 2003 SARS outbreak. Currently, government agencies, international health authorities and institutions and biopharmaceutical companies worldwide are focusing on developing vaccines/drugs to prevent or treat the COVID-19 infection.

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech’s vaccine is currently being successfully distributed in the UK. Other major players covered in the COVID19 Vaccine And Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis are CanSino Biologics, Moderna, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Regeneron, Gilead Sciences, Altimmune, GlaxoSmithKline, Medicago Inc., Sanofi, University of Oxford, Novavax, Roche, Johnson and Johnson/Janssen Pharmaceutical, APEIRON Biologics, Cipla Limited, Takis Biotech/Applied DNA Sciences/Evvivax, Algernon, Zydus Cadila, Abbvie, Epivax, Dynavax, Abcellera, Takeda, Vaxart, University of Pittsburgh, Clover Biopharmaceuticals, Medicago, and others.

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

COVID19 Vaccine & Therapeutics Clinical Trial Analysis 2020

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/COVID19-vaccine-and-therapeutics-clinical-trial-analysis

COVID19 Drug Associated APIs Market Global Report 2020: COVID 19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/COVID19-drug-associated-apis-market-global-report-2020-COVID-19-growth-and-change

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Current Therapy Market Global Report 2020: COVID 19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/coronavirus-COVID-19-current-therapy-market-global-report-2020-COVID-19-growth-and-change

COVID19 Detection Test Kits & Consumables Market Global Report 2020-30: COVID 19 Implications and Growth

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/COVID19-detection-test-kits-and-consumables-market-global-report-2020-30-COVID-19-implications-and-growth

Vaccines Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/vaccines-global-market-report

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.