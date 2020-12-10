Subex selected by stc for its integrated Revenue Assurance and Fraud Management solution
DUBAI, KARNATAKA, UAE, December 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Subex, a pioneer in Digital Trust, announced that it has been selected by stc to deploy an integrated Revenue Assurance and Fraud Management (iRAFM) solution. This deal marks another chapter in the long-standing partnership between Subex and stc, through the earlier deployments of ROC Revenue Assurance and an award-winning Fraud Management engagement, which began in 2003. By virtue of this decision, stc will be aiming to consolidate their technology stack with the latest solution from Subex, including replacement of other legacy systems.
stc is a Saudi Arabia-based Digital Company that offers telecommunications services, landline, mobile, Internet services, digital enterprise solutions, entertainment, fintech, and computer networks. As a digital enabler and leader in the region and stc continuously focuses on innovation and evolution. The CSP offers various ICT solutions and digital services in several categories, including telecommunication, IT, financial technology, digital media, cybersecurity, and other advanced digital solutions.
stc was looking to consolidate their current Revenue Assurance and Fraud Management technologies to leverage the enhanced feature set that an integrated RAFM solution brings. This will enable stc to have more extensive coverage towards mitigating risks in the digital environment. Leveraging Subex's iRAFM built upon a Hadoop stack, the upgrade will provide stc with the required scalability and flexibility to handle massive volumes of data while lowering the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). This will also enable them to achieve higher operational efficiency due to the reduced duplication of data, effort, and maintenance. Further, the unified platform will facilitate seamless communication between the multiple associated solutions stc has in place, hence leading to a greater degree of Digital Trust.
Simultaneously, Subex's iRAFM will enable stc to align their business and IT endeavors while making them future proof. The implementation will bring in key features that will address multiple use cases through the use of AI and signaling data processing that will enable proactive detection & prevention. The implementation will also bring in the ability to manage complex rating & billing validations, enhance fraud detection through Link Analysis, and provide out-of-the-box dashboarding, among other functionalities.
Commenting on the partnership extension Shankar Roddam, Whole-Time Director & Chief Operating Officer, Subex said, "The Middle East is a region which is characterized by having the highest rate of mobile telephony penetration in the world. This, along with the forthcoming 5G revolution, has placed significant importance for operators to innovate and provide customers and enterprises with trusted and new services. Towards this, stc is consistently seen as an innovator within this highly competitive market and has been a pioneer in leveraging technology to drive business value. Through stc’s market leadership position, the operator has been on the forefront towards adopting a proactive approach to mitigate the risks associated with digitalization and the road towards a 5G future. We are excited to be their preferred Digital Trust partner in this journey."
According to a spokesperson from stc, "stc has been partners with Subex across the last 17+ years, through their deployment of ROC Revenue Assurance and ROC Fraud Management. With stc accelerating its journey towards 5G, we are looking to build a powerful and secure ecosystem built on Digital Trust. To fast-track this vision, it is imperative to build alliances with partners who have the expertise to help us navigate around new-age risks. Owing to our existing relationship with Subex and the successes we have witnessed through the deployment of their ROC Revenue Assurance and ROC Fraud Management solutions, we are delighted to expand this partnership. Subex’s iRAFM solution will provide us a robust foundation of risk mitigation as part of our journey towards innovation and evolution in the digital world."
About Subex
Subex is a pioneer in enabling Digital Trust for businesses across the globe.
With a legacy of having served the market through its world-class solutions for business optimization and analytics, Subex is now leading the way by enabling all-round Digital Trust in the business ecosystems of its customers. Focusing on privacy, security, risk mitigation, predictability, and confidence in data, Subex helps businesses embrace the disruptive changes in the business landscape and succeed with Digital Trust.
