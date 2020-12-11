Jagwar Twin Releases New Single "Happy Face," A Song Resonating With the Global Uncertainty of our Time
The world has been upside down for so long that it has become increasingly difficult to see which side is up. "Happy Face" asks the question, “are you content?”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA , December 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the heels of Subject to Flooding, featuring the acclaimed single “Loser,” rising alternative star Jagwar Twin releases “Happy Face,” another musical collaboration with Grammy-Nominated producer Matthew Pauling, and the first single in a string of coming releases perfectly matched for this time of global change.
With a creepy circus-like beat, singer Roy English’s smooth storytelling, and earworm of a chorus sung by a children’s choir, "Happy Face" is upbeat and memorable on the surface, yet filled with self-reflective ideas that hold up a mirror to fans' internal thoughts. "Happy Face" touches on the broader Jagwar Twin theme of looking inside oneself to better understand our internal world so that we can understand, impact and change the external world around us for the better.
STREAM "HAPPY FACE" HERE
Prior to the release of "Happy Face," Jagwar Twin launched a cryptic splash countdown at deathofmygeneration.fun (check out the site archive), which not only created buzz, but allowed fans to be a part of the campaign narrative by giving them an opportunity to leave voicemails that were then run through a voice digitizer and used as additional marketing leading up to the launch of a thought provoking smile-triggered facial recognition experience. The site, built by CTHDRL, allows fans to hear the song before it hits DSPs by holding a fake smile while watching dystopian videos ... if the fan loses the smile the song stops. If they make it through the song, they unlock a limited edition merchandise capsule.
SEE IF YOU CAN BE CONTENT AND COMPLETE THE #HAPPYFACEEXPERIMENT
Last year Jagwar Twin enjoyed success around the debut album, Subject to Flooding and supported two North American tours with lovelytheband and Avril Lavigne, electrifying crowds with a magnetic stage presence, anthemic stadium ready sing alongs, and a message of unity in our shared human spirit.
About Jagwar Twin:
With the fragile state of the world emotionally, physically, environmentally, and politically, Jagwar Twin exists to find spirit in our shared humanity.
