Approach Controls Launches New Forward Operating Bases In Texas and Oklahoma

Approach Controls announces the opening of two new service hubs in Houston, Texas and Weatherford, Oklahoma.

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, USA, December 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Approach Controls, a premier automation, controls products and applications solutions partner for oilfield service equipment, oilfield data management and frac fleet operations, announced the opening of two new service hubs in Houston, Texas and Weatherford, Oklahoma.

The new service hubs will strengthen the Company's partnerships with service and hydraulic fracturing companies operating in some of Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana's most prolific oilfields. The expansion also positions Approach Controls as a significant provider of high-quality solutions that connect and integrate oilfield services and fracturing fleets of all vintages with back-office systems. Approach Controls solutions also convert aggregated data into actionable insights with custom dashboards and provides decision-supporting visualizations. The Company has previously established offices in Calgary, Alberta and San Antonio, Texas.

"The decision to expand service capability in these two areas was a logical step in our business growth strategy," said Jeff Aitchison, President, Approach Controls. "Some of the largest and most sophisticated operators in the world are actively working in these regions, and it's critical that we meet clients where they live to service them most effectively."

As a premier fracking fleet solutions partner and one of the fastest-growing, platform-agnostic controls providers, Approach Controls works with partners to create products customized for their unique operations and strengthen their businesses' overall security. The Company's goal is to shake up the traditional controls industry through world-class 24hr support and cutting-edge platforms created to empower fleet operators. A new breed of fleet solutions provider, Approach Controls, has tripled in size over the last 12 months and counts some of the world's leading energy services companies as customers.

"We founded Approach to provide customised solutions and better experiences to clients, and expanding our footprint is just one of the ways we can be successful at both," said Warren Arnholtz, Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Thanks to our expanding presence in Texas, Approach Controls can establish even closer ties with our current clients and is better positioned to introduce our solutions offerings to customers across the Permian Basin."

For more information or to get in contact with an Approach Controls Inc. representative in your region, contact info@approachci.com or learn more on our website at www.approachci.com

About Approach Controls

Approach Controls is the premier automation, control products and applications solutions partner for Frac Fleet Operations. We empower our clients to control their equipment through customised solutions and world-class support to maximise their fleets' life cycle. Our offering includes a comprehensive suite of products that support the complete automation, project management, strategic advisory and training for fracking operations. Approach Controls has helped some of the most recognizable names in the fracking industry and has a global presence with service hubs in San Antonio, Houston, Weatherford, and Calgary.

