The US-Based Fashion Brand Dragana Headed by Former Miss Universe Launches Its Vast Fashion Handbags Collection

/EIN News/ -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The fashion industry has evolved tremendously over the last few decades. People’s demands have changed, especially with fashion being such a fluid topic. However, one cannot deny the fact that there is still an imbalance when it comes to people looking for stylish and unique fashion products at reasonable prices. Furthermore, apart from a few prominent brands, it is often difficult to rely on the quality of the products being sold. In this context, Dragana, a US-based fashion brand is delivering the perfect mix of product quality, price, options and credibility. It has recently launched an exciting handbags collection with a wide range of variants and choices.

Dragana is operated and owned by the famous fashion model and designer Dujovic Dragana. She is a former Miss Universe from Serbia and has spent a major chunk of her life in the fashion industry. Dujovic graduated from Miami International University as an accessory designer and soon after she started her own venture, Dragana, an online store that sells a wide range of fashion accessory. The product designs are inspired by traditional Serbian old fashion trends as well as the architecture of Miami. So, it can well be said that Dragana’s fashion accessories are a magnificent fusion of European and Miami styles.



Her product range initially started with snake and leather clutches which sold off within a month. Today, the brand has expanded and features an extensive product range that caters to all occasions including work, casual outings, family gatherings, etc. Dragana fashion accessories are also perfect for holiday gifting.



The brand has recently launched its ecstatic range of handbag collection comprising of several eye-catching and compelling products. These are available in several colours and combinations, each designed with the only objective of delivering a dynamic look and feel. Dragana encapsulates the true sense of fashion through its highly recognizable, dynamic yet unique products.



Dragana boasts of a wide range of unique, fashionable and stylish products. However, its recently launched fashion handbags collection is a feast. Clutches, totes, shoulder bags, satchels, printed leather handbags and many more. All of these styles come in unique patterns and colours perfectly relatable to style senses of the mass.



Whether you are going to a party or a casual outing with friends and family, fashion accessory is as important as anything else. These help you present your true personality and make you feel confident about what you are wearing. Dragana’s product line seems to capture this idea, as it has something unique and fashionable for anyone, for any occasion. All in all, Dragana perfectly caters to the need of complimenting your clothes with classy and stylish one of a kind fashion accessory. Furthermore, being headed by a prominent fashion model like Dujovic Dragana only speaks volume about the credibility of this brand and the kind of products it delivers.



Dragana has received positive customer feedback over the last couple of years. It delivers quality products along with a satisfying customer experience. The brand offers worldwide shipping along with free shipping within the United States.



You can check out Dragana’s vast fashion handbags collection here.

