Dorman announces planned retirement of Chief Financial Officer David M. Hession

COLMAR, Pa., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (“Dorman” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:DORM) announced today that David M. Hession, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, has informed Dorman of his plans to retire later this year. The Company has initiated a comprehensive search process with the assistance of a leading executive search firm to identify Mr. Hession’s successor. Mr. Hession will remain in his position until a successor is in place and will serve in an advisory role thereafter to ensure a smooth transition.

Kevin Olsen, Dorman’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “David has been integral in helping drive Dorman’s strong financial performance over the last six years. On behalf of the Board of Directors and the management team, we would like to express our gratitude and wish him the very best in his upcoming retirement.”

Mr. Hession joined Dorman as Chief Financial Officer in February 2019. During his tenure, he helped expand the business through strategic acquisitions, build a talented finance organization, and strengthen Dorman’s balance sheet and liquidity position.

Mr. Hession added, “It’s been an honor to lead Dorman’s finance organization and work alongside Kevin and Dorman’s management team. I am proud of what we have accomplished together and am confident that Dorman is well-positioned for continued success. I look forward to supporting the Company through the transition.”

About Dorman

Dorman gives professionals, enthusiasts, and owners greater freedom to fix motor vehicles. For over 100 years, we have been driving new solutions, releasing tens of thousands of aftermarket replacement products engineered to save time and money and increase convenience and reliability.

Founded and headquartered in the United States, we are a pioneering global organization offering an always-evolving catalog of products covering cars, trucks, and specialty vehicles, from chassis to body, from underhood to undercarriage, and from hardware to complex electronics.

