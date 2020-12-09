Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,061 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,889 in the last 365 days.

Extra 3SquaresVT Payment in December

The Department for Children and Families (DCF) announced today that approximately 22,500 households who are participating in the 3SquaresVT program will receive an extra check in December using Covid Relief Funds.

This one-time payment of $286 will provide extra support to households who:

  • Were not eligible to receive an enhanced 3SquaresVT benefit for September because they were already receiving the maximum benefit. OR
  • Received an enhanced benefit of $50 or less for September.

These one-time checks will be issued by the Vermont Treasurer’s office starting in mid-December.  All checks will go out no later than December 30, 2020.

Each check will include a message that says “This is a special 3SquaresVT payment.  Questions?  Call 1-800-479-6151.”

Learn more about 3SquaresVT at https://dcf.vermont.gov/benefits/3SquaresVT.

###

Wear a mask.  Your mask protects others. Their mask protects you.

You just read:

Extra 3SquaresVT Payment in December

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.