Extra 3SquaresVT Payment in December

The Department for Children and Families (DCF) announced today that approximately 22,500 households who are participating in the 3SquaresVT program will receive an extra check in December using Covid Relief Funds.

This one-time payment of $286 will provide extra support to households who:

Were not eligible to receive an enhanced 3SquaresVT benefit for September because they were already receiving the maximum benefit. OR

Received an enhanced benefit of $50 or less for September.

These one-time checks will be issued by the Vermont Treasurer’s office starting in mid-December. All checks will go out no later than December 30, 2020.

Each check will include a message that says “This is a special 3SquaresVT payment. Questions? Call 1-800-479-6151.”

Learn more about 3SquaresVT at https://dcf.vermont.gov/benefits/3SquaresVT.

