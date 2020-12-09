FWP’s online licensing system to have new look in December

Hunting - Region 7

Wednesday, December 09, 2020

Functionality to remain the same

Hunters, recreators, and anglers who purchase licenses online will notice a new look to the sales system starting on Dec. 9.

This change is targeted at improving customer experience with the current licensing website by making it more intuitive.

The coming changes include a new look for online customers and several options for printing carcass tags: a one-time link to print at home, an option to have FWP licensing staff print and mail the carcass tag, and carcass tags will be mailed out automatically if the one-time link is not redeemed within five days. The updates also include more thorough instructions on how to purchase a license online.

FWP staff are continuing work toward launching ExploreMT in 2022. This will be an entirely new automated licensing system. The changes customers will see Dec. 9 will help the current system operate more efficiently.

Additionally, FWP is modernizing their current website, which is slated to go live later this month.

For more information on the upcoming changes to the online licensing system, please contact FWP’s licensing office at 406-444-2950.