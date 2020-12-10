Blue Raven Solar Wins Gold in 10th Annual Best in Biz Awards for Most Customer-Friendly Company of the Year

Blue Raven Solar was named the Most Customer-Friendly Company of the Year in the medium company category in the Best in Biz awards in 2020

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blue Raven Solar has been named a Gold Winner in the Most Customer-Friendly Company of the Year category in the Best in Biz Awards, the only independent business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America.With locations in 13 states, what sets Blue Raven Solar apart from the rest of the solar industry is its focus on the customer experience. As one of the most reviewed national solar installers in the U.S., Blue Raven Solar has over 3,500 online 5-star reviews, and maintains an A+ rating from the BBB.“At Blue Raven, developing a high-trust culture is our first value and to us, that means keeping commitments to our customers and putting them first,” said Ben Peterson, CEO of Blue Raven Solar. “Going solar can sometimes be a lengthy process and this year brought many challenges with the global pandemic. Through it all, we have been committed to making the switch to renewable energy a positive experience for every homeowner by treating them like a part of the Blue Raven family.”Despite the global challenges, the 10th annual Best in Biz program saw a particularly strong field of entries, ranging from some of the most recognizable and admired global brands to the most innovative start-ups and nimble local companies – proving North American business’ resilience and continuing innovation and growth despite the odds. The judges were impressed with this year’s winners’ agility and adaptability that allowed their businesses to thrive, their willingness to always go the extra mile to help their customers in these unusual times and particularly, many winners’ efforts to maintain their commitment to the environment and to prioritize helping others in their communities.“Corporate resiliency has never been more important than in 2020 and the winning entries in the 10th annual Best in Biz Awards have impressive accomplishments in this area,” said Mark Huffman, Consumer Affairs, having judged six of the last 10 Best in Biz Awards competitions.Blue Raven Solar is a full-service residential solar company headquartered in Orem, Utah, and is one of the fastest growing solar companies in the nation. In six years, the company has gone from three to over 1,300 team members nationwide and become a top solar company in the U.S. In 2020. Our mission is to make homeowners’ lives better by reducing their energy bills, by increasing their reliance on clean and abundant renewable energy, and by providing a world-class customer experience through a reliable sales process and a speedy, high-quality installation.The Best in Biz Awards are based on scoring from independent judging panels assembled each year from some of the most respected newspapers, TV and radio outlets, and business, consumer, technology and trade publications in North America. Combining top editors’ and reporters’ unparalleled expertise and experience with the objectivity inherent in the journalistic ethos and further enhanced by the variety of outlets represented, Best in Biz Awards judging panels are uniquely able to determine the best of the best from among the hundreds of competitive entries.To learn more about the Best in Biz awards and to see other categories and winners, visit http://www.bestinbizawards.com/2020-winners About Blue Raven SolarBlue Raven Solar was founded in 2014 and has expanded to a national top selling solar brand. The company’s mission is “to make homeowners’ lives better by reducing their energy bills, increasing reliance on clean and abundant renewable energy and providing a world-class customer experience through a reliable sales process and a speedy, high-quality installation.” Blue Raven Solar believes all homeowners should have equal opportunity to invest in simple, reliable, affordable, high-quality solar power. Visit Blue Raven Solar at www.blueravensolar.com and follow us on Instagram Facebook , and LinkedIn Join the movement | Blue Raven Solar | The Future of Energy. Today.About Best in Biz AwardsSince 2011, Best in Biz Awards has been the only independent business awards program judged by a who’s who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Over the years, judges in the premier awards program have ranged from Associated Press to the Wall Street Journal and winners have spanned the spectrum, from blue-chip companies that form the bedrock of the global economy to some of the world’s most innovative start-ups and nimble local companies. Each year, Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in 90 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, PR and other categories. For more information, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com