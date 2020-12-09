Guinea- Bissau : Technical Assistance Report-External Sector Statistics Mission
International Monetary Fund. Statistics Dept.
December 9, 2020
A technical assistance (TA) mission on external sector statistics (ESS) visited Guinea-Bissau during February 3 to 7, 2020. The mission was conducted in Bissau at the request of the National Directorate for Guinea-Bissau of the Central Bank of West African States (BCEAO-DNGB). The mission assisted in improving the quality of ESS. This was the fourth and final mission under the JSA-AFR project for improving ESS in 17 francophone countries of Central and West Africa, financed by the government of Japan and administered by the IMF.
Country Report No. 2020/312
regular
English
December 9, 2020
9781513563343/1934-7685
1GNBEA2020002
Paper
27