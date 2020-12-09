Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
AlertOps Announces New COO

AlertOps is excited to announce CK Kumar is joining AlertOps as Chief Operating Officer

CHICAGO, IL, USA, December 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AlertOps is excited to announce CK Kumar is joining the executive team as Chief Operating Officer.

CK brings over thirty-three years of highly relevant technology, and management experience most recently in overseeing an organization of over 600 employees. CK will manage all operations in the United States and India and as part of our growth strategy, spearheading efforts to build stronger relationships with our partners and customers across Asia.

CK holds two Post Graduate Diplomas and has consulted with organizations like PepsiCo, Fannie Mae, Citi, Entergy, Case Corporation, PwC, MicroStrategy, and Time Warner.

AlertOps is a leading enterprise major incident management collaboration platform. The world’s top brands use AlertOps to solve their most critical real-time collaboration and communications challenges. To learn more request a demo around your use-case.

