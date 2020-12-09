State Releases November 2020 General Revenue Report

JEFFERSON CITY, MO - State Budget Director Dan Haug announced today that net general revenue collections for November 2020 increased 14.5 percent compared to those for November 2019, from $708.5 million last year to $811.1 million this year.

Net general revenue collections for 2021 fiscal year-to-date increased 23.3 percent compared to November 2019, from $3.68 billion last year to $4.53 billion this year.

GROSS COLLECTIONS BY TAX TYPE Individual income tax collections

Increased 27.9 percent for the year, from $2.67 billion last year to $3.42 billion this year. Increased 5.3 percent for the month.

Sales and use tax collections

Increased 3.1 percent for the year, from $953.1 million last year to $983.0 million this year. Increased 7.0 percent for the month.

Corporate income and corporate franchise tax collections

Increased 66.2 percent for the year, from $174.0 million last year to $289.2 million this year. Increased 112.4 percent for the month.

All other collections

Increased 23.0 percent for the year, from $156.2 million last year to $192.1 million this year. Increased 164.9 percent for the month.

Refunds

Increased 25.5 percent for the year, from $276.4 million last year to $346.9 million this year. Decreased 25.9 percent for the month.

The figures included in the monthly general revenue report represent a snapshot in time and can vary widely based on a multitude of factors.