Gov. Wolf Tests Positive for COVID-19

Governor Tom Wolf announced today that he tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday and is in isolation at home.

The governor released the following statement:

“During a routine test yesterday, I tested positive for COVID-19. I have no symptoms and am feeling well. I am following CDC and Department of Health guidelines. Frances has been tested and, as we await the result, is quarantining at home with me.

“I am continuing to serve the commonwealth and performing all of my duties remotely, as many are doing during the pandemic.

“As this virus rages, my positive test is a reminder that no one is immune from COVID, that following all precautions as I have done is not a guarantee, but it is what we know to be vital to stopping the spread of the disease and so I ask all Pennsylvanians to wear a mask, stay home as much as possible, socially distance yourself from those not in your household, and, most of all, take care of each other and stay safe.”

 

