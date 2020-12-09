Las Vegas Pest Control Pros Celebrates 3 Years in the Pest Control and Extermination Business

Las Vegas Pest Control Pros Logo offers extermination of termites, bed bugs, mosquitoes, spiders, scorpions, roaches, ants, ticks, fleas, and more.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Launched in December 2017, Las Vegas Pest Control Pros is celebrating its 3-year anniversary of going into business. This is a huge milestone for the Las Vegas NV-based Pest Control business, which has provided local Pest Control services to residents of Las Vegas and surrounding areas since December 2017.Las Vegas Pest Control Pros got its start in 2017 when its founders saw an opportunity to provide high-quality pest control services to Las Vegas residents without charging hefty prices like other companies in this industry. Las Vegas Pest Control Pros offers the best termite extermination, bed bug removal, and mosquito prevention services in Las Vegas , and also assists homeowners and business owners with extermination and removal of ants, spiders, scorpions, crickets, roaches, and more.Two of the earliest challenges that Las Vegas Pest Control Pros faced were in going online in an effective way to market to the Las Vegas community without too much upfront marketing cost and in providing safe and contactless pest control services given the challenges of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.All local businesses face challenges, but some, like Las Vegas Pest Control Pros, are fortunate enough to enjoy real successes, wins, and victories. Pest control in Las Vegas is a competitive industry, but against all odds and with extensive competition, Las Vegas Pest Control Pros gained their first 250 repeat clients among Las Vegas residents surprisingly quickly. Customers appreciated quality service at affordable rates.When the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic hit, Las Vegas Pest Control Pros quickly pivoted to offering services in a safe, contactless way, ensuring full customer and employee safety.Harvey, the owner of Las Vegas Pest Control Pros, was delighted with another success: “One of the high points of Las Vegas Pest Control Pros’s history so far was receiving recognition from the local community as a local small business success story during Covid-19, which generated a significant amount of additional community interest.”Las Vegas Pest Control Pros’s founder, Harvey, says “We are excited to celebrate 3 years in business today. The key to getting this far, especially today in a tough economy, is providing the best customer service experience, because without our loyal customers, we have no business”.Las Vegas Pest Control Pros currently has 6 employees, and is excited for its next couple years in business as it seeks to to become the top-ranked number one extermination company in our pest control industry. Las Vegas Pest Control Pros would also like to gratefully thank its friends, investors, customers, and partners for their support along the way.Las Vegas Pest Control Pros is located at 2709 Eldora Cir, Las Vegas, NV 89146 and can be reached at (725) 999-4949. More information on the business can be found at https://www.lasvegaspestcontrolpros.com

